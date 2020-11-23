Most-viewed: Melbourne pub off and racing while waterfront also popular

The Emerald Hotel in South Melbourne is on the market for the first time in half a century. Picture: realcommercial.com.au/sale

A Melbourne pub on the market for the first time in half a century and waterfront businesses are attracting plenty of interest in the commercial property market.

While a former Sizzler restaurant site in Queensland reclaimed the title of the most-viewed property on realcommercial.com.au in the past week, South Melbourne’s The Emerald Hotel received a lot of attention.

Here are the listings that captured the most attention in each state and territory.

VIC: South Melbourne hotel off and racing

415 Clarendon Street, South Melbourne

South Melbourne pub and horse racing institution The Emerald Hotel has attracted strong interest after hitting the market for the first time in 48 years.

Jockey Michelle Payne celebrated her historic 2015 Melbourne Cup win at the pub, which is located close to the CBD and Crown Casino.

The corner site property is for sale, with the buyers given the opportunity to renegotiate the lease with the long-time tenants, take over as publican or potentially develop the site.

NSW: Waterfront property with takeaway and a home

5 Addison Street, Shellharbour

People seeking a business as well as a sea change may be attracted to this waterfront property in Shellharbour Village that is being offered to the public for the first time in more than 70 years.

The street-level commercial space currently operates as a takeaway shop, while there is a four-bedroom residence upstairs.

The property is only separated from the water by a council reserve and Crown land.

QLD: Former Sizzler site still sizzling

2506 Gold Coast Highway, Mermaid Beach

The coronavirus pandemic hammered the final nail in the coffin for Sizzler restaurants in Australia, a one-time family favourite.

The all-you-can-eat buffet chain’s nine remaining Australian restaurants closed on 15 November, 35 years after the first Sizzler opened in Australia

The Mermaid Beach site has been attracting plenty of views. While Sizzler has closed, the mixed-used property’s other long-standing tenants include KFC and a medical centre.

NT: Tiwi Islands fishing lodge a hit

Melville Island Lodge

The Melville Island Lodge, being sold along with fishing charter business Tiwi Island Adventures, remains the most-viewed commercial property in the Northern Territory.

Located 60km north of Darwin, the property comprises two lots totalling 3587sqm. Its 15 rooms can host 21 guests, while the communal facilities include a covered deck with a kitchen/bar and a large seating area with views over Snake Bay.

It also comes with staff facilities comprising a manager’s residence and five separate rooms for other workers.

TAS: Live-in hair salon is a popular style

51A Main Road, Moonah

This property in a commercial precinct of greater Hobart boasts a hair salon downstairs, a three-bedroom apartment on the first floor and a rooftop perfect for relaxing and entertaining.

The retail space is leased to the hairdresser but the agent said the general business zoning gave buyers the option of alternative future uses such as medical centres or offices.

The Moonah property is one of number of retail listings featuring among the most viewed properties across Australia over the past week.

WA: Medical suites getting views

60 Arnisdale Road, Duncraig

Western Australia’s most viewed property is a block of medical suites in the inner northern Perth suburb of Duncraig, opposite the Glengarry Private Hospital.

The property consists of five individual consulting suites, and sits in the heart of the Glengarry healthcare precinct.

SA: Building in prized location beside theatre

64 Grote Street, Adelaide

Topping the views among South Australian commercial properties is a building located alongside Adelaide’s Her Majesty’s Theatre and opposite the Adelaide Central Market.

The two-storey building, which was constructed in 2016, previously housed a cosmetic medical centre and is still fitted out for that purpose.

ACT:

36 Botany Street, Phillip

With bike shops all but becoming an essential service during COVID-19, interest has poured in for a Canberra property leased to a major bike retailer.

It is leased to 99 Bikes until 2025, with two further five-year options.

The Phillip site is being offered for sale individually or in-one-line with three other properties in Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia that are also leased to 99 Bikes.