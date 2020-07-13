Melbourne Cup winners secure West Melbourne trifecta

The final piece of a West Melbourne property portfolio part-owned by a pair of Melbourne Cup winning horse owners has been sold for $7 million.

The three-level office building at 383 Spencer St was sold to a private investor from Melbourne.

Resimax Group boss, and the first person to own horses that have won the Melbourne Cup and the Everest events, Aziz ‘Ozzie’ Kheir, and Phil Mehrten, the founder of Probuild and a connection to 2016 Melbourne Cup winner Almandin, sold the property alongside developer Frank Palazzo.

With the three sales totalling $55 million, the co-owners are understood to have collected an about $20 million windfall from their purchase in 2015.