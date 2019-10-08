Melbourne craft brewery opens beer ‘theme park’

The new Moon Dog craft brewery in Preston.

The race to create the most Instagram-worthy craft brewery experience just heated up.

Melbourne craft brewery Moon Dog has opened an enormous new space it’s calling Moon Dog World – a beer theme park with its own lagoon and enough space to hold 725 people.

The new brewery in Preston, north of the city, opened last weekend and welcomed 5000 patrons who took advantage of the lagoon swimming pool, which is lined with tanning beds and deck chairs, and features a bridge and a rainforest walk

The new facility also has a suite of arcade games for adults, and somewhere behind the scenes there’s a hidden tiki-themed disco room.

A brewery wouldn’t be complete without beer itself, and to that end there’s ample supply, with 72 taps throughout the huge main bar.

Moon Dog World is the company’s second brewing space, having established its original Abbotsford premises years ago, and reportedly has the capacity to produce 10 million litres annually.