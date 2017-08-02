Beer Day: Treat yourself to your own brewery

The Sow and Piglets brewery at the Port Campbell Hostel.

This Friday is International Beer Day, which can mean only one thing: thousands of Aussies kickstarting their weekend with a few post-work froths.

And for those who partake particularly keenly, the conversation may bubble along to the point where someone floats the idea of buying a brewery of their own.

Thankfully, such establishments already on the market, with a number of breweries currently for sale across Australia.

The Sow and Piglets, Port Campbell, VIC

You won’t just be buying a brewery if you snap up this gem at Port Campbell, just off Victoria’s Great Ocean Rd.

You’ll also be securing the freehold and business interest in the entire accompanying hostel.

The Sow and Piglets craft microbrewery was part of a recent overhaul of the hostel, with Colliers International selling agents Guy Wells and Michael Docker saying it “has been popular with both in house guests and visitors alike”.

Alongside the brewery, the hostel offers 18 rooms with varying sleeping arrangements for up to 95 people, including ensuite family rooms and 10-bed dormitories.

The closest town to iconic attraction the 12 Apostles, the business attracts a strong tourist element.

The freehold and business is for sale via expressions of interest, which close on August 18.

Cheeky Monkey Brewery and Cidery, Wilyabrup, WA

Own this WA brewery without having to get your hands dirty.

The Cheeky Monkey Brewery and Cidery at Wilyabrup in the Margaret River region is already leased to an operator who runs the brewery, restaurant, winery and a five-bedroom cedar homestead as short-term accommodation.

Returning $445,000 from its tenant, the complex is a significant investment proposition and occupies more than 14ha of prime land, with buyers also having the option of living in the homestead.

The property is for sale through CBRE via invitation to offer.