Real commercial

Beer Day: Treat yourself to your own brewery

News
Adrian Ballantyne | 02 AUGUST 2017
The Sow and Piglets brewery at the Port Campbell Hostel.
The Sow and Piglets brewery at the Port Campbell Hostel.

This Friday is International Beer Day, which can mean only one thing: thousands of Aussies kickstarting their weekend with a few post-work froths.

And for those who partake particularly keenly, the conversation may bubble along to the point where someone floats the idea of buying a brewery of their own.

Thankfully, such establishments already on the market, with a number of breweries currently for sale across Australia.

The Sow and Piglets, Port Campbell, VIC

You won’t just be buying a brewery if you snap up this gem at Port Campbell, just off Victoria’s Great Ocean Rd.

Port Campbell Sow and Piglets brewery

The Sow and Piglets craft microbrewery.

You’ll also be securing the freehold and business interest in the entire accompanying hostel.

The Sow and Piglets craft microbrewery was part of a recent overhaul of the hostel, with Colliers International selling agents Guy Wells and Michael Docker saying it “has been popular with both in house guests and visitors alike”.

Port Campbell brewery

The hostel has beds for up to 95 people and has a craft microbrewery.

Alongside the brewery, the hostel offers 18 rooms with varying sleeping arrangements for up to 95 people, including ensuite family rooms and 10-bed dormitories.

The closest town to iconic attraction the 12 Apostles, the business attracts a strong tourist element.

The freehold and business is for sale via expressions of interest, which close on August 18.

Cheeky Monkey Brewery and Cidery, Wilyabrup, WA

Own this WA brewery without having to get your hands dirty.

The Cheeky Monkey Brewery and Cidery at Wilyabrup in the Margaret River region is already leased to an operator who runs the brewery, restaurant, winery and a five-bedroom cedar homestead as short-term accommodation.

Returning $445,000 from its tenant, the complex is a significant investment proposition and occupies more than 14ha of prime land, with buyers also having the option of living in the homestead.

The property is for sale through CBRE via invitation to offer.

Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.