Melbourne: Chef, TV presenter Scott Pickett offers a taste of Chancery Lane restaurant premises

News
Alesha Capone
First published 20 June 2024, 1:00pm
430 Little Collins St, Melbourne - for herald sun real estate

Chef and television host Scott Pickett has listed the premises of Chancery Lane at 430 Little Collins St, Melbourne, for sale.

Celebrated chef and television presenter Scott Pickett is offering buyers the delicious prospect of acquiring his Melbourne bistro premises Chancery Lane for $9m-$9.9m.

Pickett is selling the building’s ground floor space where his restaurant is located, while the business will remain on a 10-year lease.

The Scott Pickett Group operates several award-winning venues including Little Bourke St’s Longrain and Longsong, Northcote’s Estelle, South Yarra’s Matilda, the Mornington Peninsula’s Audrey’s and Pickett’s Deli & Rotisserie at Melbourne Airport.

Pickett is familiar to television audiences for co-hosting Snackmasters alongside MasterChef Australia’s Poh Ling Yeow, and Hotplate with British food writer and critic Tom Parker Bowles. He has also appeared on Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars.

In 2020, Pickett took over the 430 Little Collins St on a variation of its lease after chef and author Shannon Bennett’s restaurant Iki-Jime closed its doors when the Covid pandemic hit Australia. Pickett bought the property in 2022.

Chancery Lane, 430 Little Collins St, Melbourne - for herald sun real estate

Chancery Lane is located in the historic Normanby Chambers.

Scott Pickett at Chancery Lane. Picture: Tania Bahr-Vollrath.

Chancery Lane, 430 Little Collins St, Melbourne - for herald sun real estate

The venue is similar to a European bistro.

The site, within the 1883-built Normanby Chambers, was previously home to the famous eatery Vue de monde established by Bennett, which relocated to the Rialto in 2011.

Jones Real Estate’s Paul Jones and Tim Spargo and Colliers’ Ted Dwyer and Ben Baines have the joint listing for Chancery Lane’s place of business.

Mr Jones said Pickett was well-known for completing lavish fit-outs at his high-end restaurants, and would retain ownership of Chancery Lane’s fittings.

Scott Pickett New Restaurant

Chef and restaurateur Scott Pickett out front of Normanby Chambers in 2020. Picture: David Caird.

Chancery Lane, 430 Little Collins St, Melbourne - for herald sun real estate

The bar’s a little bit fancy.

Chefs Scott Pickett and Matt Moran with Gordon Ramsay and Boost Juice founder Janine Allis on the set of television’s Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars.

“I think he did a $4m refurbishment of the entire bottom floor,” Mr Jones said.

“He bought it because he wanted to be in that location.”

In a spot near Collins and Bourke streets, the European-style bistro is close to Melbourne’s legal precinct.

Pickett is selling the premises with a six-month bank guarantee and personal guarantee thrown in.

His decade-long lease of the restaurant, which commenced last month, will earn its new owner a yearly $629,000 net rental return plus GST and outgoings.

Chancery Lane, 430 Little Collins St, Melbourne - for herald sun real estate

Jones Real Estate’s Paul Jones said the agents selling the site, himself included, would shout whoever wins the keys at next week’s auction to lunch.

Scott Pickett with the former Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop at Longrain. Picture: Alex Squadrito/Supplied.

Chancery Lane, 430 Little Collins St, Melbourne - for herald sun real estate

The restaurant is located near Collins St and Bourke St.

Mr Jones said investors, including some based interstate, had been inquiring about the site.

“It’s rare to have a 10-year lease in Melbourne’s CBD especially in such a prominent building,” he said.

The auction will be held at 12.30pm on Tuesday, June 25.

