Melbourne carpark to become rooftop farm

Skyfarm is the rooftop farm coming to Melbourne. Picture: Supplied

It’s no secret that Melbourne loves a rooftop bar, but now there’s a rooftop farm in development that locals can soon explore.

Skyfarm, due to open in late 2020, will be a public rooftop farm overlooking the Yarra River in the Docklands.

The development is a collaboration between Melbourne-based nature regeneration and protection group Odonata, urban farming company Biofilta, and The Sustainable Landscape Company.

Currently the space is a 2000sqm carpark, but the rendered images of what’s to come are exciting for inner-city residents who crave a taste of nature in the concrete jungle.

Not only will visitors be able to visit the working farm and orchard, but they will have the opportunity to enjoy the sustainable dining options and sample rooftop honey.

The project’s experts will be on hand to help educate younger visitors about sustainable living and how to protect the environment.

This isn’t among a range of initiatives working towards making Melbourne a greener city.

Frasers Property Australia last year announced its plans to build the ‘most sustainable shopping centre in the world’, which aims to build a structure from non-toxic and recycled materials. The centre aims to produce zero waste and grow fruit and veg on 20% of the site.

A skyscraper in Southbank called Platinum is also in development and will feature one of the world’s largest green walls, spanning six storeys, plus a rainwater harvesting system and water efficient appliances.

Sky Park is another project that is now partly opened to the public, which offers a green space to relax in above the buildings of Collins Street.

As these green projects continue to emerge, the future of our major cities looks bright.

This article originally appeared as “New rooftop farm soon to decorate Melbourne skyline”.