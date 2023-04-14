realcommercial.com.au logo
Sign inJoin

Melbourne: Adelphi Hotel site with ‘super iconic’ rooftop swimming pool set to make a splash

News
Alesha Capone
First published 14 April 2023, 3:44pm
Adelphi Hotel, 187 Flinders Lane, Melbourne - for herald sun real

The Adelphi Hotel in Melbourne is home to the NOMAD Melbourne restaurant, where Jacqui Challinor is executive chef. Celebrities including former champion tennis player Pat Rafter have done photo shoots in hotel’s the iconic rooftop pool. Pictures: Eugene Hyland, Mark Stewart

A hotel that’s home to an “iconic” rooftop pool and NOMAD Melbourne restaurant is for sale with $25m price hopes.

The Adelphi Hotel at 187 Flinders Lane, Melbourne, has been put on the market by owners Dion Chandler, Simon Ongorato and Aziz ‘Ozzie’ Kheir.

Resimax Property Group owner Mr Kheir is also a part-owner in the first three-placed horses at the 2021 Melbourne Cup, including winner Verry Elleegant.

RELATED: Newtown property sets land record amid parkside purchase

Up-market hoteliers chase new horizons with resort plans

Aussies living the dream of owning a bar – and it might be the perfect time to follow

Adelphi features 34 guest rooms, a cocktail bar and boardroom, plus the rooftop bar, events venue and swimming pool designed in the form of a glass-bottomed shipping container that is cantilevered 1m over the hotel’s facade.

JLL Hotels & Hospitality investment sales vice president Nick MacFie described the pool as a “super iconic” Melbourne attraction.

The NOMAD Melbourne restaurant is on the hotel’s lower level and has a long-term lease.

Adelphi Hotel, 187 Flinders Lane, Melbourne - for herald sun real estate

The Adelphi Hotel at 187 Flinders Lane, Melbourne, was originally built in the 1930s.

Adelphi Pool Party

The rooftop swimming pool is cantilevered 1m over the hotel’s facade. Swimmer Ryan Beal peers through the pool’s glass bottom, onto Flinders Lane. Picture: Eugene Hyland

MARCH 15, 2004: Special guest, former tennis player Pat Rafter is dragged into the pool by feisty models at Bonds swimwear launch at the Adelphi Hotel in Melbourne 15/03/04, part of the Fashion Festival.

Former tennis player Pat Rafter is dragged into the pool by models at a Bonds swimwear launch at the Adelphi Hotel.

Adelphi Hotel, 187 Flinders Lane, Melbourne - for herald sun real estate

Contemporary art is on display throughout the hotel.

Adelphi, which has won Victoria’s Best Boutique Hotel Award four times, is being sold with vacant possession.

Mr MacFie said most interested buyers were hotel investors and operators wanting to continue running a hotel at the site, with a few considering using the building for residential or office purposes.

“Interest has been very strong, mainly from domestic investors based in Melbourne and Sydney,” he said.

“It’s very seldom you get an opportunity to buy a freestanding, freehold property in the Paris end of Melbourne on Flinders Lane.”

The building could continue to operate under the “Adelphi” name, if the new owner wished to do so, Mr MacFie added.

Future Victoria: NOMAD exec chef Jacqui Challinor

NOMAD Melbourne executive chef Jacqui Challinor. Picture: Mark Stewart

Adelphi Hotel, 187 Flinders Lane, Melbourne - for herald sun real estate

Adelphi Hotel’s entertainment area, near the pool.

Bonnie Anderson and Sharon Johal

Singer-songwriter and actor Bonnie Anderson and actor, writer, lawyer, presenter and podcaster Sharon Johal, who both starred in Neighbours, at the Adelphi Hotel. Picture: David Caird

Adelphi Hotel, 187 Flinders Lane, Melbourne - for herald sun real estate

One of the 34 bespoke guest rooms.

Mr MacFie said he believed the hotel’s owners were selling up to focus on their individual projects.

Mr Chandler, Mr Ongorato and Mr Kheir purchased the hotel in 2013 and hired design studio Hachem to redesign the its interior.

Contemporary art, swinging chairs and cherry-inspired lamps are among the hotel’s hallmarks.

The property itself was built in 1938 and operated as a soft goods warehouse, until it was converted to a boutique hotel in the 1980s.

Adelphi Hotel, 187 Flinders Lane, Melbourne - for herald sun real estate

Enjoy a drink or some top nosh.

Ian 'Dicko' Dickson has lost 15 kilos on the Jen4Men. He used to weigh 104 kilos he now weighs 89kilos. Pics taken at the Adelphi Hotel, Melbourne. Ian Dickson

Australian-English presenter, music mogul and I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! star Ian ‘Dicko’ Dickson in a photo shoot at the Adelphi Hotel, after losing 15kg on the Jen4Men program.

Adelphi Hotel, 187 Flinders Lane, Melbourne - for herald sun real estate

Outside the hotel on Flinders Lane.

Aziz 'Ozzie' Kheir Resimax Property Group owner for Moving On Up - for Herald Sun real estate

Aziz ‘Ozzie’ Kheir. Picture: Supplied.

Mr MacFie said the asking range was in the vicinity of $25m.

Adelphi is for sale via expressions of interest closing at 2pm on April 27.

JLL Hotels & Hospitality’s Peter Harper and CVA Property Consultants’ Ian Angelico and Charles Cini also have the listing.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: Bussin’ Barkers Creek property packs it all

Former Fox family penthouse up for grabs in South Yarra

Seek.com.au co-founder lists luxe Red Hill estate with vineyard, Bangay gardens

    Related Articles

    News

    Rents are forecast to jump 13 per cent this year for certain Melbourne properties

    Rents are forecast to jump 13 per cent this year for certain Melbourne properties

    News

    Rent-a-demic strikes homes and sheds, says CBRE’s Sameer Chopra

    Rent-a-demic strikes homes and sheds, says CBRE’s Sameer Chopra

    Buying & Selling

    Mystery buyer of Sydney’s iconic Italian Forum revealed

    Mystery buyer of Sydney’s iconic Italian Forum revealed
    Related Articles

    News

    Rents are forecast to jump 13 per cent this year for certain Melbourne properties

    Rents are forecast to jump 13 per cent this year for certain Melbourne properties

    News

    Rent-a-demic strikes homes and sheds, says CBRE’s Sameer Chopra

    Rent-a-demic strikes homes and sheds, says CBRE’s Sameer Chopra

    Buying & Selling

    Mystery buyer of Sydney’s iconic Italian Forum revealed

    Mystery buyer of Sydney’s iconic Italian Forum revealed
    Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.