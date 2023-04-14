Melbourne: Adelphi Hotel site with ‘super iconic’ rooftop swimming pool set to make a splash

A hotel that’s home to an “iconic” rooftop pool and NOMAD Melbourne restaurant is for sale with $25m price hopes.

The Adelphi Hotel at 187 Flinders Lane, Melbourne, has been put on the market by owners Dion Chandler, Simon Ongorato and Aziz ‘Ozzie’ Kheir.

Resimax Property Group owner Mr Kheir is also a part-owner in the first three-placed horses at the 2021 Melbourne Cup, including winner Verry Elleegant.

RELATED: Newtown property sets land record amid parkside purchase

Up-market hoteliers chase new horizons with resort plans

Aussies living the dream of owning a bar – and it might be the perfect time to follow

Adelphi features 34 guest rooms, a cocktail bar and boardroom, plus the rooftop bar, events venue and swimming pool designed in the form of a glass-bottomed shipping container that is cantilevered 1m over the hotel’s facade.

JLL Hotels & Hospitality investment sales vice president Nick MacFie described the pool as a “super iconic” Melbourne attraction.

The NOMAD Melbourne restaurant is on the hotel’s lower level and has a long-term lease.

Adelphi, which has won Victoria’s Best Boutique Hotel Award four times, is being sold with vacant possession.

Mr MacFie said most interested buyers were hotel investors and operators wanting to continue running a hotel at the site, with a few considering using the building for residential or office purposes.

“Interest has been very strong, mainly from domestic investors based in Melbourne and Sydney,” he said.

“It’s very seldom you get an opportunity to buy a freestanding, freehold property in the Paris end of Melbourne on Flinders Lane.”

The building could continue to operate under the “Adelphi” name, if the new owner wished to do so, Mr MacFie added.

Mr MacFie said he believed the hotel’s owners were selling up to focus on their individual projects.

Mr Chandler, Mr Ongorato and Mr Kheir purchased the hotel in 2013 and hired design studio Hachem to redesign the its interior.

Contemporary art, swinging chairs and cherry-inspired lamps are among the hotel’s hallmarks.

The property itself was built in 1938 and operated as a soft goods warehouse, until it was converted to a boutique hotel in the 1980s.

Mr MacFie said the asking range was in the vicinity of $25m.

Adelphi is for sale via expressions of interest closing at 2pm on April 27.

JLL Hotels & Hospitality’s Peter Harper and CVA Property Consultants’ Ian Angelico and Charles Cini also have the listing.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: Bussin’ Barkers Creek property packs it all

Former Fox family penthouse up for grabs in South Yarra

Seek.com.au co-founder lists luxe Red Hill estate with vineyard, Bangay gardens