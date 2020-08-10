‘Safe havens’: Rural farming properties attract top dollar

Record beef prices, low interest rates and rising land values are driving demand for rural properties as buyers seek a lifestyle change and a “safe haven” investment in the new COVID world.

Despite some of the worst drought conditions in generations, the rains are back — and so is the money — in the Queensland bush, according to industry players.

If you thought Noosa’s prestige property market had produced some eyewatering sale prices of late, wait until you hear how much some rural properties have been fetching across the state.

By far the biggest rural property transaction in Queensland in the past 12 months was the sale of a huge cattle breeding operation owned by Clark and Tait in the state’s west.

The 133,700ha property called Mantuan Downs, in Springsure, sold to the North Australian Pastoral Company for a staggering $92.6 million, including close to 12,000 cattle.

Independent valuer Herron Todd White’s latest report reveals the state’s rural property market is on fire, with agricultural land being seen as a safe haven asset in times of uncertainty.

Prices are strong, with values in some areas such as Blackall hitting record highs of up to $1000/ha, and while price points are high, the valuer believes the long-term capital gains have proven to be “exceptional”.

Ray White Rural Queensland principal Jez McNamara says there has been strong demand for rural properties in the past 12 months, due to low interest rates, the low Australian dollar and good commodity prices.