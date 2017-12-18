Goggle Box, Ninja Warrior production house up for grabs

The production offices behind some of Australia’s most popular TV shows are on the leasing market, offering a rare opportunity to secure a readymade creative office hub near Sydney Harbour.

The McMahon’s Point studios have been occupied for the last five years by EndemolShine Australia, which produces TV shows including Married at First Sight, Gogglebox, Australia’s Next Top Model and Ninja Warrior.

It’s a funky converted warehouse space, where thousands of hours of classic Aussie programming have been put together, as well as ended up on the cutting room floor.

The 749sqm office has a 180sqm mezzanine area and can accommodate between 40 and 70 staff, but its appeal – to the right tenant – could lie in its fitout, with 25 unique offices and studios, soundproofed editing suites and cinema rooms, meeting rooms, full kitchen and shower facilities.

Raine and Horne Commercial North Sydney’s Dan Ostowari says the building, at 58 Victoria St, is available for lease from May 1.

“They’re currently using it as an editing suite. As a result, what you have is their current editing suite that they use for all of these shows,” Ostowari says.

“You can use it for TV production, or you could convert it to a co-working space, or just a really cool corporate headquarters. There are a number of different uses for it.”

The price tag on the lease is $29,900 per month plus GST, plus an additional $350 per month for each of the 10 parking spaces that are available to the tenant.

Ostowari says initial interest in the property, which also enjoys 7m high ceilings and harbour views, has been from co-working spaces, but it could be suited to any number of uses.

“Virtually everything is still there, except for (EndemolShine’s) technological equipment. What you have is two cinema rooms, and they’re pretty cool. And then you have 25 rooms, the majority of which are soundproofed editing suites,” he says.

“In the past this building has been a gym, and I probably wouldn’t recommend that it go back to being a gym, but it could be a gallery, or anything that could work in a warehouse-style space, it’s pretty versatile.”