Massive Queensland prawn farm listed for sale

If you love a bucket of juicy prawns, you might want to grab your chequebook.

Here is your chance to throw not one but a whole farm of prawns on the barbie.

The Alva Prawn Farm and Guthalungra Prawn Hatchery, known as Pacific Reef Fisheries, at Alva Beach has been listed for sale by expressions of interest.

There is also an approved greenfield development site being sold as part of the sale.

Listed with Land Agribusiness Water Development (LAWD), the commercial business boasts a highly developed aquaculture growout farm with an adjoining sugar cane farm (expansion land) in Alva, and a specialised prawn hatchery and approved greenfield development site located in Guthalungra.

The Alva Prawn Farm sits on 331 hectares and has 105 growout ponds, a state-of-the-art processing facility with cold storage and 200 tonne freezer, administration centre and supporting infrastructure.

The site is currently producing about 1100 tonnes of premium black tiger prawns a year.

The Guthalungra Prawn Hatchery is spread over about eight hectares, and is “one of the largest modern hatchery facilities in Australia”.

It features two hatchery sheds, five igloos, two sets of quarters and further supporting infrastructure.

There is also the opportunity for further development on the greenfield development site, according to the listing on realcommercial.com.au.

The listing says the site has potential for further land-based aquaculture, including barramundi and lobster.

Pacific Reef Fisheries commenced operations in 1998, and was bought by Australian company Pacific Biotechnologies in 2017.

The sustainable aquaculture business is owned by Wotif founder Graeme Wood and Queensland rich-listers, the Lieberman family.

The site is just 130km southeast of Townsville, with expressions of interest closing on September 9 at 4pm.