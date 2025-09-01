Massive farm on Vic-SA border linked to controversial SA MP Nick McBride listed for sale

One of the state’s most prominent pastoralist businesses, which is linked to controversial MP Nick McBride, is selling a huge farm on the Victoria-South Australia border.

Family-owned AJ & PA McBride is offloading the 47,677ha Telopea Downs, made up of 10 properties in Victoria and one in South Australia, midway between Bordertown and Kaniva.

Described as the largest grazing and cropping property in Victoria, the aggregation was acquired by AJ & PA McBride in September 2018 for $70m.

Independent MP for MacKillop Nick McBride is the chairman of the more than 100-year-old business.

He is currently facing court charged with assaulting his wife.

Yet to enter a plea over the three charges, McBride remains on bail and is due to return to Naracoorte Magistrates Court in October.

He said in June he was fit to continue in parliament while the matter was before the court and he intended to recontest his seat at the next election.

Colliers’ Jesse Manuel and Tim Altschwager have been appointed to sell the property, which has a merino sheep flock, a beef herd and a large fodder and commercial cropping enterprise comprising wheat, barley, lupins, beans and canola.

Since 2023, Telopea Downs has been home of the McBride Angus beef stud.

The agents declined to comment on any price guide or expectations.

AJ & PA McBride chief executive officer Nathan Wessling said the sale was consistent with the company’s long-term approach to realise gains from agricultural properties that had strong capital growth.

“If you look back over McBride’s history, you’ll see there has been a strategic divestment around each decade, and the sale of Telopea Downs is consistent with that investment strategy,” he said.

The McBride Angus stud will be retained on another of the company’s SA properties.