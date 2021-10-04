Massive Brisbane site in 2032 Olympic village hub hits market

A massive site at the heart of the 2032 Olympic village hub has hit the market approved for a 16-storey mixed use development and including the former Brisbane cruise terminal.

Located next to Portside Wharf, the two apartment sites in the Brisbane riverfront precinct are across the road from the 2032 Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic village in Hamilton Northshore, just 6km from the CBD.

The area is already a hive of activity with shops, restaurants, supermarkets, and waterside apartment towers, with access to the City Cat Ferry, riverfront pedestrian and cycle paths, and close to the Gateway Motorway as well as Brisbane Domestic and International Airports.

The property at 23 MacArthur Avenue, Hamilton, covers two lots 703 and 705 in prime position within the Northshore development area.

It was listed for expressions of interest either individually or combined by Mark Creevey, Tony Williams and Matthew Fritzsche of Ray White Special Projects Queensland, along with Tom Barr of Ray White Commercial.

Lot 703, which is currently a car park that had been used by the Brisbane Cruise Terminal, covers a land area of 4,016sq m and has development approval for 156 apartments – 73 of which are one bedders, and 83 two bedders spread over 16 storeys. The approval includes 685sq m of ground floor retail, as well as a podium and rooftop recreation deck.

Lot 705, which has a land area of 3,385sq m is the 2,000sq m former cruise ship terminal. An application has been lodged for 186 apartments over 16 storeys on that site – made up of 59 one bedders, 121 two bedders and six two bedroom townhouses. If approved it would also have 673sq m ground floor retail, a podium and a rooftop recreation deck.

“We’re really launching it this week,” Mr Barr said. “I think based on other campaigns that our office has been working on we will see strong enquiry on these offerings, certainly that’s consistent with what we’ve been seeing across other projects.”

The massive Olympic and public infrastructure plans that are going to occur in the area were expected to be a positive for the broader precinct, he said.

Expressions of interest close 4pm Wednesday November 3.

