Marley Spoon finds taste for Melbourne’s west

Adrian Ballantyne | 01 NOVEMBER 2017
Marley Spoon has leased this warehouse at 50-68 Westgate Drive, Altona North.
Meal subscription service Marley Spoon has expanded its Australian operations, leasing a production and storage facility at Altona North in Melbourne’s west.

Marley Spoon, originally launched in the USA and backed by TV personality and celebrity cook Martha Stewart, packages recipes and ingredients and ships them to customers’ doors.

The service, which has grown rapidly in Australia, has now taken a five-year lease on the facility at 50-68 Westgate Drive, in a deal worth more than $455,000 plus GST annually.

The facility, owned by GPT, occupies 6079sqm on a 10,660sqm block, and features a high clearance warehouse, corporate office and amenities and a near-new, high clearance cool room.

CBRE’s Todd Grima and Harry Kalaitzis negotiated the lease, with Grima saying the property suited Marley Spoon’s growing needs.

“Marley Spoon was looking for a quality warehouse, cold storage facility for food production in a Melbourne’s inner west to support its growing national operations,” Grima says.

“With a multitude of attractive features, such as pallet racking, on-grade roller doors and recessed loading docks, this property ticked all the boxes for the tenant.”

