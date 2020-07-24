Marley Spoon arrives at new Sydney warehouse

Marley Spoon, which is the second-largest meal kit delivery service, and has expanded its premium range to include dinner party boxes curated by chef Matt Preston. Picture: Supplied

Delivery food and last mile delivery facilities have emerged as big winners from the coronavirus crisis and their strength has been put on display with meal delivery service Marley Spoon striking a deal for a new Sydney warehouse with property funds group Charter Hall.

The global subscription-based meal kit service, which operates in Australia, the US and Europe, has rocketed on the back of demand for its services amid global lock downs and restrictions on restaurants.

Supermarket giant Woolworths also has an ­equity stake and marketing tie up with Marley Spoon, which is the second-largest meal kit delivery service, and has expanded its premium range to include dinner party boxes curated by chef Matt Preston.

The subscription based meal service has also seen its share price rocket this year with many customers avoiding supermarkets and restaurants being virtually off-limits in some states. The company delivered 7.5 million meals delivered in the first quarter of 2020 alone.

In the latest deal, the Charter Hall Prime Industrial Fund has secured Marley Spoon on a ten year pre-lease at a new facility in Wetherill Park, Sydney, worth about $90m.

Marley Spoon’s pre-lease is for a 14,200sqm purpose-built, temperature-controlled logistics facility in Sydney’s west. Relocating and expanding from their existing premises in Strathfield, the new facility has been designed to accommodate the significant growth of Marley Spoon and its Dinnerly service.