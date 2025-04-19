Manningtree Park: Racing figures Darren and Elizabeth Dance sell their Vic thoroughbred stud that produced Jakalberry, Dandino

A champion thoroughbred stud in Victoria where Melbourne Cup second- and third-placegetters have been trained has galloped to a sale of about $3.5m.

The 32.78ha Manningtree Park at 522 Beremboke Rd, Beremboke, is about 100km west of Melbourne and 50km from Geelong.

In 1997, owners Darren and Elizabeth Dance started Australian Thoroughbred Bloodstock (ATB), a racehorse breeding, training and syndication business.

Their success stories include 10 Melbourne Cup runners including Jakkalberry placing third in 2012, Dandino scoring fifth place in 2013 and Nakeeta coming fifth in 2017.

The year before, ATB’s Heartbreak City came in second behind winner Almandin in the race that stops a nation.

ATB thoroughbred Tiberian won titles at the D’Hedouville, Prix De Reux and Grand Prix De Deauville in France, in 2017.

Other Manningtree Park horses have won races in the US, UK and Dubai.

The property features three stable blocks with 14 individual stables, 37 paddocks, seven undercover sand yards, a horse walker and an office complex with staff accommodation and tea rooms.

A three-bedroom house, built in 2014, offers views across one of the site’s two dams.

Bi-fold doors lead from an open-plan living area to an enclosed outdoor space, while the home also has a formal living area, main bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.

Elsewhere, a club house incorporating a gym, bar and toilet sits next to a floodlit tennis court.

A gazebo with a built-in barbecue and woodfire pizza oven sits to the club house’s rear.

Ray White Rural Victoria director Jason Hellyer had the listing along with colleagues Dean Mifsud and Eric Schreiber.

