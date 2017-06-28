Mandarin Oriental to open new Melbourne luxury hotel

The 50-level Mandarin Oriental luxury hotel planned for the heart of Melbourne.

Luxury Hong Kong hotelier Mandarin Oriental has beaten other big name hoteliers such as The Peninsula Group and Aman Resorts in the race to open for business in Australia.

The Jardine Matheson Group-backed hotel is finally putting its stamp on an opulent hotel and residential project to be developed in Melbourne’s heart.

The Asian-controlled hotel group which operates 29 hotels around the world along with eight residences in 19 countries and territories has signed a management contract to operate a new luxury hotel and branded residences in Melbourne’s Collins Street.

The 185m tower in the heart of Melbourne’s CBD and near the city’s legal district was designed by the late award-winning architect Dame Zaha Hadid and is expected to become a city landmark.

The hotel will feature 196 rooms and suites as well as 148 residences, which will be managed by the hotelier. On completion in 2023 the residences on the upper floors of the tower will be billed as some of the most luxurious private homes on offer in the southern city, according to a statement.

The developer is the Landream Group which is also developing in a joint venture with Macrolink the Opera Residences in Sydney’s Bennelong Point, as well as apartments in the Sydney suburb of Beecroft.

Mandarin Oriental group chief executive James Riley says the new hotel and residences are a “welcome addition to the brand’s growing global portfolio”.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.