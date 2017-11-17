Malvern hardware building to nail a sale after 95 years

The Pepperells Hardware store is set to go under the hammer on November 30.

The home to one of Stonnington’s longest running businesses is set to go under the hammer before the end of the month.

The shop at 158 Waverley Rd, Malvern East, has housed Pepperells Hardware for the past 95 years.

Gross Waddell director Alex Ham is handling the sale and says while the long-time family business itself is not for sale, the property has attracted interest from developers, owner-occupiers and investors keen to nail a sale.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

“The interest has been solid and I think that little strip on Waverley Rd has really come alive,” Ham says.

Buyer interest so far has been around $2.8 million, Ham says.

The Pepperell family, including former mayors and councillors for the region, has run the business from 158 Waverley Rd since founder Cuthbert Pepperell bought it in 1922. The family bought the neighbouring property in 1970.

Their history at the site was honoured by Boroondara Council earlier this year, with the lane to the rear renamed Pepperell’s Lane.

The commercially zoned, 550sqm combined allotment will be auctioned at noon on November 30.

Recent development across the Malvern area had lead to shopping strips like that along Waverley Rd doing quite well and proving attractive to a range of buyers, he adds.

Pepperells Hardware is operating as usual for the time being.

This article from the Stonnington Leader was originally published as “Pepperells Hardware building looks to nail a sale after 95 years”