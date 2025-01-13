Making waves in Bali: Aussie expats who turned holiday dreams into thriving businesses

For decades, Bali has been on the bucket list of every traveller dreaming of a tropical getaway. Indeed, more than a million Aussies travel to its shores annually in search of great surf breaks, beautiful beaches, balmy weather and stunning 5-star hotels.

And for a growing number of Australian entrepreneurs, Bali has become more than just a holiday destination – it’s a thriving business hub brimming with opportunity. Read on to get inspired by a few of these intrepid Aussies who have turned their Bali business dreams into a reality.

Expat. Roasters

When Sydney-born coffee industry expert Shae Macnamara first visited Bali for a holiday in 2013, the seeds for what would become a total life change were sowed.

“The culinary scene was on the rise and specialty coffee wasn’t far behind,” recalled Mr Macnamara. “I had the opportunity to do some consulting here a few years later for a successful restaurant group and saw the opportunity for coffee was there for the taking. I also could see the growth in economy and with Indonesia being one of the largest coffee growing nations so there are so many opportunities from being at origin with the farms right here at our doorstep.”

This vision became Expat. Roasters, a specialty coffee roaster and cafe chain that has taken the Indonesian coffee scene by storm since its inception in 2016.

“I noticed the need for a full-service coffee company in Indonesia that could manage and educate others about all aspects of the coffee industry — from farm-level practices to crafting the perfect cup,” said the CEO and founder.

But Mr Macnamara’s commitment extends beyond the bean.

“We collaborate closely with local farmers to promote sustainable practices and ensure they receive fair prices for their coffee cherries,” he explained.

With more than 20 years of coffee industry experience amassed in both Australia and other other parts of the world — including a place on the board of the Australian Specialty Coffee Association — the entrepreneur’s skillset is a foundation of the brand’s success.

“I think there’s a uniquely Australian approach that I bring to what we do,” he said. “Australia is recognised globally for its innovative cafe culture and its obsession with great coffee, and I’ve brought that same passion and standard to Indonesia. Whether it’s the precision in how we craft our coffee, the emphasis on hospitality, or the way we support our community, there’s definitely an Australian influence.”

Beyond their roasting prowess, Expat Roasters has cultivated a loyal following through its cafes. “We’re not just serving coffee; we’re creating an experience,” continued Mr Macnamara. Each cafe exudes a warm and inviting atmosphere, perfect for savouring a perfectly brewed cup and connecting with the local community.”

Now established as a prominent player in Indonesia’s thriving coffee industry, the company wholesales across the country and operates stores in Bali, Surabaya, Jakarta, and Makassar.

“Since I started back in 2016 the growth has been incredible,” he reflected. “We now have nine stores across Indonesia and this is just the beginning. Next year, we’re planning to open more stores in major cities like Jakarta and Yogyakarta, as well as expand into other Southeast Asian nations.

Now aged 42, the entrepreneur has zero regrets about his decision to relocated to Bali: “I can confidently say I have no regrets about expanding overseas. It’s been an incredible journey — extremely challenging at times — given the complexities of navigating regulations and cultural differences here — but I wouldn’t change it. I’m excited for what’s to come and so proud of how far we’ve come already.”

Bask Gili Meno

Though synonymous with world class accommodation options, for longtime construction business owner and founder of design-based group, Bask, Greg Meyer, there was still room for improvement in the luxury hotel offering. And, with this in mind, the Adelaide native brought his entrepreneurial spirit and design sensibilities to the pristine shores of Gili Meno island.

“I wanted to create a place where guests could relax, rejuvenate, and immerse themselves in the beauty of the island,” he said. This vision materialised as BASK Gili Meno, a high-end, 5-star, 83 villa resort — each offering breathtaking ocean views — complete with beachfront infinity pool and international restaurant.

Construction runs in Mr Meyer’s family but the entrepreneur initially built his career in finance, technology and telecoms, before moving into property development in Australia and Indonesia.

“I think it is an asset that I am not from the hotel business because I look at things differently. I look at it from a guest perspective, principally, having lived in hotels, half of my life travelling. For example, I have always found five-star hotel food, typically not to be so great, so one of my goals was to have Australian restaurant grade food, which I believe that we have.”

Already garnering numerous accolades, including the prestigious Wine Spectator Award of Excellence and TripAdvisor’s Traveler’s Choice Awards, Greg’s vision for Bask Gili Meno has become a reality, but it wasn’t without its challenges.

“There were cultural challenges and mini legal hurdles,” he said. “It takes time to learn and understand all of this, and it takes top lawyers to make sure everything runs neatly. It is a different place to do business for sure. However, once you are accustomed to everything, it’s a great place to do business.

“Ultimately, I have no regrets. COVID was difficult, of course, because we were in construction, however we are learning and getting better every day.”

Now finishing off phase two of the development, Mr Meyer and his team are already looking at an expansion of the brand into another location in Indonesia.

“We are currently examining another opportunity at the moment,” he said. “The existing model, including art, culture and sustainability will be a key focus, and music and design creativity will also make up a big component.”

Bali Love

When Melburnian Thomas Peter Hay followed his heart to Bali, he had no idea that his love affair with the holiday hotspot would turn into a new business venture, wedding planning company Bali Love.

“The idea came when I was doing consulting work for a wedding business,” he said. “I networked with amazing people and saw an opportunity to improve and elevate wedding planning services in Bali.”

Officially launched in 2018, Bali Love specialises in creating personalised, cost-effective destination weddings in Bali’s most stunning venues. “We work hard, deliver top-quality weddings and make sure the whole process is as enjoyable as the big day itself, for us and our couples,” said Mr Hay. “That Aussie mix of empathy, hospitality, and attention to detail really comes through in what we do.”

Though he initially ran the business remotely from Australia, traveling back and forth between Bali and Melbourne, he eventually bit the bullet and went “all in on Bali” relocating full-time.

“Managing the team and building great energy in the work environment was tough while operating from a distance,” he revealed. “Since moving to Bali full-time, it’s gotten much easier. It’s been great to build a strong team and foster a work culture that really works — the Bali lifestyle is amazing too!”

As with countless other businesses the global pandemic represented the biggest challenge in the history of the business. However, Mr Hay said the experience helped cement his place in the local community.

“Running business during that time was mainly to create jobs for local people who were hit hard,” he said. “What started as a way to support the community ended up driving incredible growth. Looking back, I wouldn’t change a thing. Those challenges made us stronger and gave us more purpose in what we do.”

Now, six years on from launching the venture, the entrepreneur has no regrets about his decision to follow his heart to the Indonesian isle.

“We absolutely love it here,” he said. “There’s no better place for exceptional celebrations, and we’re excited to keep pushing the boundaries of what we can create in this stunning destination.”

Meimei and Yuki

Though raised in Melbourne, Rai Sutama felt a lifelong pull to the Indonesian island idyl thanks to her Balinese heritage.

“Growing up between Melbourne and Bali, I’ve always felt a strong connection to the island,” he told Realcommercial.com.au. “After years in Australia, I wanted to embrace my Balinese heritage and contribute to the island’s booming culinary scene while giving back to the community.”

Honing his skills in Melbourne’s fast-paced hospitality scene — including stints at Crown Towers and the Mahogany Room — Mr Sutama relocated to Bali to utilise his passion for food and his understanding of both Australian and Balinese cultures. The result? Japanese and Balinese fusion eatery, Yuki Canggu, which was launched in 2021.

“It’s amazing how many tourists reserve our restaurants before they arrive on the island,” he said of Yuki’s success. “We’ve hosted collaborations with celebrity chefs from Australia, featured in major Australian and worldwide publications and been recognised as a top dining destination for modern Asian cuisine.

Two years later he launched an outlet of the same restaurant in Uluwatu and, more recently, the Aussie entrepreneur has expanded his restaurant portfolio with the launch of Meimei last month.

Set on Canggu’s bustling Batu Bolong, this 115 seat eatery reimagines Southeast Asian barbecue through an Indonesian lens.

“I think the laidback yet meticulous approach Australians bring—being serious about quality without taking ourselves too seriously — is something I’ve carried into my ventures,” said the 32-year-old. “That, and a love for showcasing local ingredients with creative, fresh takes.

“It has been challenging, but watching Yuki thrive and now opening Meimei makes it all worth it. For now, the focus is on getting Meimei off the ground and running smoothly. Beyond that, I’d love to explore other parts of Indonesia and eventually take one of our concepts back to Australia. The goal is always to celebrate flavours and bring people together, wherever that may be.”