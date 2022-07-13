Make your country pub dream a reality in historic Kempton

FOR anyone that has dreamt of running their own country pub, they’d need to search far and wide to find a better opportunity than this Kempton watering hole.

The Huntington Tavern freehold and business has hit the market with a $1.2m price expectation, plus stock at value.

Located on Main St in this historic Tassie town, the tavern is a modern complex that was rebuilt in 1988 after a fire.

The hotel is in excellent condition and offers patrons quality facilities for dining, functions and periodic entertainment.

There is a public bar, dining room, function room, commercial kitchen, office, a rear entertainment courtyard, plus Keno and UBET.

With no hotel competition in town, the business has loyal patronage from locals, and ever-increasing tourist trade.

Knight Frank commercial sales and leasing agent, John Blacklow has leased or sold over 440 pubs in his 39 years in the industry at around $650m.

He said there were some differences between selling a pub in a country or city locale.

“Country pubs are more affordable and are usually sold to working proprietors, whereas the city and strong suburban hotels are generally owned by the big groups,” he said.

“The appeal for a country pub would be the location, much better lifestyle and the opportunity to become involved with the community and establish strong friendships.

“There would be a lot more satisfaction running a country pub.”

Mr Blacklow said the Huntington Tavern was in “fantastic order”.

“It is very modern, with great facilities following the rebuilt,” he said.

“The external courtyard/beer garden is relatively new, has a stage, and is ideal for functions and entertainment.

“There is plenty of on-site parking.

“It also has a large area on the first floor which has been partially developed into a manager’s flat. New purchasers could finish this and have the benefit of a nice on site residence.”

Mr Blacklow said the reason for the sale was his vendor has been in the hospitality industry for some time, lives in Kingston, and is looking to change careers.

The tavern is set amid a 19th Century Tasmanian streetscape in an area popular with tourists.

Neighbouring the pub are many historical buildings including the 1840s built Dysart House, Kent Cottage and the Green Ponds Probation Station.

There is a church adjacent to the tavern, which is used as an Airbnb.

Another church is opposite, and the Wilmot Arms Inn (a former licensed inn) is also nearby.

And a few 100m up the road is the Kempton Distillery.

“Kempton is a classified historic township with a number of historic buildings,” Mr Blacklow said.

“More recently, antique stores and a whisky distillery have opened.”

No.117 Main St, Kempton is listed with Knight Frank at $1.2m.