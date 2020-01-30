Make this your morning view with Tasmanian B&B buy

What do the “The Deck”, “The Tasman” and “Skippers” have in common?

Each is a fantastic bonus of this virtual waterfront Tasman Peninsula home.

For an enterprising buyer, these self-contained 2006-built brick units — registered for holiday accommodation — will certainly raise an eyebrow.

EIS Property director Hank Petrusma says for those with “hospitality in their DNA and welcoming attitude in your heart”, this property is a must to inspect.

The units come fully furnished and with all items and equipment necessary to fully function as a B&B enterprise.

This Arthur Highway property is set among beautiful manicured gardens with exotic and native plants. It also boasts water views of Little Norfolk Bay.

There is 2029sqm of gently sloping land that rolls towards a waterfront reserve. A small sandy beach at the bottom of the garden provides a launching and retrieval spot for a boat.

The property’s main residence is brick veneer and was built in 1992.

It features an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area, two bedrooms with built-ins and a full bathroom.

There is a reception-office area, a laundry and a substantial deck.

The property has a garden shed and a substantial 9m x 7.5m double garage, which incorporates a guest laundry and a workshop.

The tank water capacity is about 20,000 gallons. Unlimited bore water is also available for the garden.

The location is a dream, just a pleasant one-hour drive from Hobart or 45 minutes from the airport.

This article from The Mercury originally appeared as “The good life at Little Norfolk Bay and a comfortable income too”.