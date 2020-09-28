Major retailer sets $8.7m aside to close 350 stores

Solomon Lew has added some teeth to his years of threats of walking away from bricks-and-mortar stores. Picture: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

Solomon Lew has added some teeth to his years of threats of walking away from bricks-and-mortar stores unless rents are lowered to reflect the new realities of shopping behaviour, with his Premier Investments booking $8.7m in charges to prepare for the possible closure of 350 stores across Australia and New Zealand.

Unveiling Premier Investments’ full-year results on Friday, chairman and major shareholder Lew highlighted what the company titled a “channel optimisation expense” for fiscal 2020 that could pave the way for mass closures.

Premier also claimed that without its stable of fashion chains, a shopping centre would be worthless.

Lew, who has turned flinging accusations and threats at shopping centre landlords into something of an art form in recent years, warned Premier Investments could close 350 of its 1040 stores in Australia and New Zealand if landlords don’t accept the major shift in shopping behaviour and lower their rents in response.

It is the latest retailer to threaten mass store closures in the face of collapsing customer foot traffic at shopping centres since COVID-19 emerged, with other chains closing their stores or demanding significant rent relief.

Premier Retail, the retail operator of Premier Investments fashion chains including Peter Alexander, Just Jeans and Portmans, has closed 137 stores over the past seven years. Lew said this demonstrated its willingness to walk away from stores with unrealistic rents that delivered unprofitable sales.