Major pub landlord demands full lockdown rent at pubs with no beer

ALE said the year ahead would be challenging as the recovery would take a long time. Picture: Ian Currie

The landlord to some of Australia’s most famous pubs is charging full rent to tenant Woolworths-backed ALH Group and has boosted the value of its portfolio despite the coronavirus pandemic closing the doors of famed Victorian venues including Melbourne’s Young & Jackson Hotel.

Pub freehold owner the ALE Property Group said it expects rent to be paid at the 33 Victorian sites that it owns that are run by the ALH Group, which is part of the Woolworths-backed Endeavour Group, backed by pokies baron Bruce Mathieson.

The Endeavour pub and pokies empire is the country’s largest and in little danger of missing rent payments even though its own venues in Melbourne are shut under strict stage four rules.

ALE has 33 properties in Victoria worth $565 million. Only bottle shops are open and pubs are likely to be allowed to re-open as rules are relaxed, but with strict limits on patron numbers.

The landlord acknowledged that COVID-19 had an impact on the industry but its property valuations are rising, as the pubs have long-term leases to ALH and rise in value when bond yields are low.

ALE and the pub operator are reviewing some pub rents and many have already been lifted by about 10% as they were previously at below market rates.