Major players set to dominate childcare property market

A 92-place childcare centre in Geelong was sold for $5.5 million on a yield of 6.1%.

Institutional investors are tightening their grip on Australia’s childcare centre market, driving yields down and potentially forcing private operators out, according to a report.

New institutional entrants into the booming childcare property space are expected to further consolidate their position throughout the remainder of 2016, acquiring more centres and maintaining the high transaction volumes seen during 2015 and the first half of this year, a Colliers International report into the industry says.

Illustrating the white hot interest in childcare-tenanted properties, one centre in suburban Sydney sold for $2.41 million on a record low yield of 3.9% in April this year, eclipsing the previous national record of 4.32%.

Colliers’ report suggests finding a childcare bargain could be a thing of the past as larger investors take control of the market, with the highest yield seen so far in 2016 just 7.3%.