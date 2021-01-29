Machinery distributor precommits to $20m facility in Qld industrial park

An artist’s impression of CEA’s new facility at the Connectwest Industrial Park at Darra. Picture: Supplied

Charter Hall and ESR Australia have secured a leading machinery distributor and retailer to a purpose-built $20 million facility in their growing industrial park in Brisbane’s south west.

Construction Equipment Australian (CEA) which is part of the CFC Group, has a 10-year precommitment to the state-of-the-art facility in Darra within the 41.5ha Connectwest Industrial Park.

The 5600sqm building on a 1.85ha site at 25 Kiln Street, Darra, is expected to be operational in the third quarter of this year.

Perth-based BPG Projects is the lead project director which has partnered with supply chain and property firm TM Insight will design and project manage the construction.

BPG Projects senior development manager Joe Sanfilippo said as a retailer and distributor of a wide range of global brands, CEA were previously operating out of three premises in Brisbane.

“This new bespoke multi-use site will bring together all brands and streamline sales, servicing, distribution and administrative functions to create a greater experience for CEA customers and dealers across Queensland,” he said.

The premises will include a state-of-the-art servicing workshop with 20 work bays, a parts distribution facility and a 4300sqm machinery storage yard.

The purpose-built facility will also have a 1240sqm showroom and office space for the sale of products from world-renowned brands including JCB, Atlas Copco, Ditch Witch, Komptech and Dynapac.

It will also incorporate a range of environmentally sustainable design elements, including a PV solar system, rainwater harvesting for amenity re-use and electric vehicle charging stations.

Dominic Sorbara, General Manager NSW at TM Insight, said it was the second facility the company has designed for CEA to consolidate and streamline their operations.

“Integrating CEA’s distribution, maintenance and trading for Queensland will help create greater efficiencies in their operations. It will also align with CEA’s rapid growth and acquisition of distribution opportunities,” he said.

CEA will join Goodman Fielder, Wildbreads and Cascade at Charter Hall’s masterplanned estate.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.