Macedon Ranges winery for sale as regional Victorian reopens

The owners of the Macedon Ranges’ Cleveland Winery have toasted regional Victoria’s reopening by uncorking the special property’s selling campaign.

The 40.3ha vineyard, accommodation and hospitality offering in Lancefield hit the market this week, attracting early buyer interest in the vicinity of $3.5m, after Premier Daniel Andrews reduced COVID-19 restrictions in the state’s regions.

JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group vice president Will Connolly said he and the vendors had been waiting for that announcement and as soon as it occurred, “we felt it was in our best interests to list”.

“For the hospitality market, it simply breeds confidence down the chain — from owners to purchasers, and the public in general,” Connolly said.

“(The reopening) makes this property more appealing and more viable.

“The timing is right for a purchaser to secure the property in late 2020 with a view to take the reins in early 2021, when hopefully the COVID-19 year is behind us.” The 55 Shannons Road property is less than an hour’s drive from Melbourne and features 50 guest rooms, six of which are within an 1880s homestead that also hosts functions including weddings. A restaurant with a wood-fired pizza oven, conference rooms, guest lounges, an underground cellar door and multiple working vineyards complete the package.

“Within the last 20-25 years, the various owners have gradually added to what was the original homestead,” Connolly said.

“(Cleveland Winery) now offers a diverse range of income streams — accommodation, hospitality, a takeaway cellar door.

“Being such a short distance to the CBD and Melbourne Airport makes the purpose-built resort the ideal destination for weddings and functions, corporate retreats and weekend getaways.”

The vendors had owned the property since 2016, as part of a portfolio of similar venues across Victoria, the agent said.

He expected it to appeal to buyers both within Victoria and interstate, including those who already operated similar businesses as well as newcomers.

“There is a lack of similar opportunities on the market,” he said.

Expressions of interest close October 16.

This article from the Herald Sun originally appeared as “Cleveland Winery, Lancefield for sale as regional Victoria reopens”.