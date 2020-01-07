Melbourne Cup-winning trainer to sell stunning training facility

Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Lloyd Williams is selling the prized Victorian facility at which his champions were trained.

The stunning Macedon Lodge has been put on the market, with speculation it could fetch as much as $20 million.

In November it was reported fellow trainers were already circling the 300ha property after it was revealed Williams was moving towards selling it.

And now they’ll have their chance, with Macedon Lodge to be offered for sale via an international expressions of interest campaign that will launch at the Magic Millions Yearling Sales on January 8 and close in early March.

Melbourne Cup winners Efficient, Almandin and Green Moon were all trained at the complex, which Williams bought for $5 million 2001 and estimates he has spent more than $30 million creating the state-of-the-art property that presents today.

The facility can accommodate up to 100 horses, has more than 15km of tracks, a 75-metre horse pool, 75 boxes, 25 grass day yards, 20 spelling paddocks, a water walker and a specialised lighting facility.

The property also has accommodation for more than 15 staff, along with office facilities, entertainment areas and a staff café.

Williams says the time is right to move the property on.

“Macedon Lodge has been an extremely successful venture into which we have put countless hours and many millions of dollars,” he says.

“Given the complex has produced in excess of 20 Group 1 winners including the winners of Australia’s greatest races, the Melbourne Cup, Caulfield Cup, and Sydney Cup, and been home to champion horses such as Green Moon, Almandin, Fawkner, Zipping, and Efficient, you would have to say that it has been time and money well spent.”

“Over the last 14 years I have lived at Macedon Lodge and supervised everything but more recently I have found it impossible to devote the time and energy required.”

CBRE’s Mark Wizel is managing the sale campaign win conjunction with Magic Millions Sales Pty Ltd managing director Barry Bowditch.

Wizel says he expects the property to be sought-after among other trainers both locally and internationally.

“This is the quintessential horse training facility located on extremely fertile soil and in environmental conditions which are ideal for thoroughbred racing horses,” Wizel says.

“It is a property which has been associated with the most successful horses, trainers and owners in the Australian horse racing industry over the last 30 years.”



“As such we expect it will attract the attention of the local, national and international racing worlds as a ready-to-go operation with nothing to spend.”

Williams’ racing operation will continue on a smaller scale elsewhere.

Wizel says the property’s location on Melbourne’s outskirts enhanced its potential.

“The property is located in a beautiful environment which has long attracted tourists from Melbourne, regional Victoria and interstate to Mount Macedon,” he says.

“It is also handy to both the Melbourne CBD and Melbourne Airport (30mins), as well as the iconic Hanging Rock, is connected to Melbourne via V/Line train services and is located right on the Calder Freeway.”