Luxury Goulburn estate Rhyanna Park offers top end living with a commercial farm

A luxury country estate near the regional town of Goulburn has been listed with the unique offering of a homestead and a commercial farm.

The property of Rhyanna Park at 1121 Rhyanna Rd in Goulburn is available via Expressions of Interest and is sprawled across 275 hectares of land.

Situated 28kms from Goulburn and 220km from Sydney, the two storey homestead includes five bathrooms with three ensuites and 20 rooms including large double bedrooms and an extended ballroom.

The property also includes a 23 seat formal dining room, open plan kitchen, a study, a billiards room and informal sitting rooms.

Listed via Inglis Rural Property agents Liam Griffiths and Sam Triggs, Rhyanna Park also offers a heated swimming pool with a renovated pool cabana and built-in beer system and barbecue.

No price guide has been made publicly available for Rhyanna Park.

MORE:

From just $650k: Sydney’s 20 cheapest houses revealed

Mountains home offers medieval tower escape

Number of cheap rentals drop by 66pc – worse to come

“Rhyanna Park has been a family home and a rural escape for the better part of a decade,” Mr Griffiths said.

“The family have used it for many Christmas lunches and birthday celebrations and are now hoping to pass on the joy and memories they’ve experienced to a lucky buyer.”

The property has also been run as a commercial farm, with the main accommodation overlooking 700 acres of paddocks and black angus cattle.

It can be used as an entertainer’s haven, with guest accommodation including one three bedroom weatherboard residence, a one bedroom timber weatherboard cottage, and a two-bedroom apartment in the locale of the homestead.

The property is offered to the public as a retreat and can be hired for a wedding venue to generate further income alongside the current livestock production.

“It’s the perfect place for weddings, family retreats, corporate getaways or simply a weekend escape from the city.”

Expressions of Interest for Rhyanna Park will close on the 10th November.

MORE:

Justin Hemmes’ different style of real estate buy

Building housing iconic City Gym up for grabs