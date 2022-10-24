realcommercial.com.au logo
Sign inJoin

Luxury Goulburn estate Rhyanna Park offers top end living with a commercial farm

News
Sam Murden
First published 24 October 2022, 5:00am
Expressions of Interest for Rhyanna Park will close on the 10th November.

Expressions of Interest for Rhyanna Park will close on the 10th November.

A luxury country estate near the regional town of Goulburn has been listed with the unique offering of a homestead and a commercial farm.

The property of Rhyanna Park at 1121 Rhyanna Rd in Goulburn is available via Expressions of Interest and is sprawled across 275 hectares of land.

Situated 28kms from Goulburn and 220km from Sydney, the two storey homestead includes five bathrooms with three ensuites and 20 rooms including large double bedrooms and an extended ballroom.

The luxury country estate also includes a commercial farm.

The luxury country estate also includes a commercial farm.

The property also includes a 23 seat formal dining room, open plan kitchen, a study, a billiards room and informal sitting rooms.

Listed via Inglis Rural Property agents Liam Griffiths and Sam Triggs, Rhyanna Park also offers a heated swimming pool with a renovated pool cabana and built-in beer system and barbecue.
No price guide has been made publicly available for Rhyanna Park.
MORE:
From just $650k: Sydney’s 20 cheapest houses revealed
Mountains home offers medieval tower escape
Number of cheap rentals drop by 66pc – worse to come

The venue can be hired out for weddings.

The venue can be hired out for weddings.

“Rhyanna Park has been a family home and a rural escape for the better part of a decade,” Mr Griffiths said.

“The family have used it for many Christmas lunches and birthday celebrations and are now hoping to pass on the joy and memories they’ve experienced to a lucky buyer.”

A view of the entranceway of the country estate.

A view of the entranceway of the country estate.

The property has also been run as a commercial farm, with the main accommodation overlooking 700 acres of paddocks and black angus cattle.

It can be used as an entertainer’s haven, with guest accommodation including one three bedroom weatherboard residence, a one bedroom timber weatherboard cottage, and a two-bedroom apartment in the locale of the homestead.

A view of the dining hall area.

A view of the dining hall area.

Expressions of Interest for Rhyanna Park will close on the 10th November.

Plenty of character and charm.

The property is offered to the public as a retreat and can be hired for a wedding venue to generate further income alongside the current livestock production.

“It’s the perfect place for weddings, family retreats, corporate getaways or simply a weekend escape from the city.”

Expressions of Interest for Rhyanna Park will close on the 10th November.

Rhyanna Park is available via Expressions of Interest for an undisclosed price.

Rhyanna Park is available via Expressions of Interest for an undisclosed price.

MORE:

Justin Hemmes’ different style of real estate buy

Building housing iconic City Gym up for grabs

    Related Articles

    News

    Trio of former Melbourne student accommodation sites banking on a $20m+ auction

    Trio of former Melbourne student accommodation sites banking on a $20m+ auction

    News

    Capital cities in ‘highly overvalued’ house price bubble, says UBS

    Capital cities in ‘highly overvalued’ house price bubble, says UBS

    News

    Aqualand wins $600m Qualitas facility for $1bn-plus AURA North Sydney tower

    Aqualand wins $600m Qualitas facility for $1bn-plus AURA North Sydney tower
    Related Articles

    News

    Trio of former Melbourne student accommodation sites banking on a $20m+ auction

    Trio of former Melbourne student accommodation sites banking on a $20m+ auction

    News

    Capital cities in ‘highly overvalued’ house price bubble, says UBS

    Capital cities in ‘highly overvalued’ house price bubble, says UBS

    News

    Aqualand wins $600m Qualitas facility for $1bn-plus AURA North Sydney tower

    Aqualand wins $600m Qualitas facility for $1bn-plus AURA North Sydney tower
    Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.