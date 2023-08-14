Luxury accomodation ‘Secrets on the Lake’ hits the market

High up in the branches of the ancient trees at 207 Narrows Road Montville is a lakeside haven that has been cherished by many.

Best known as luxury accommodation offering “Secrets on the Lake” the 15ha parcel features a stunning treehouse resort, wedding chapel, restaurant, reception lounge and villa with as much untapped potential as the eye can see.

But it turns out there was no secret to its success – just decades of good old-fashioned hard work.

If there’s a recipe for reinventing yourself, owner George Johnston wrote it.

Crushed by the resumption of his farming land to make way for Lake Baroon back in the 1980s, Mr Johnston played his hand on the block next door.

But it took 10 years for he and wife Aldy’s vision to materialise.

“We were hippies who wanted to find a place with a waterfall where we could be self-sustainable,” Mr Johnston said.

“We wanted to leave the land as untouched as possible, and we came up with the idea of building up – building treehouses.

“My Dad opened the second motel in Australia in 1952 in Dalby, so I guess I’ve always had a bit of hospitality in my blood.”

Step by step, the project emerged, with each distinct detail the combined artistry of various craftsmen.

Visitors to Secrets may remember bespoke swinging loveseats overlooking the lake, intricate wood carvings and fireplaces that appear to be suspended from the sky.

“Local artists have had a significant input into shaping this place,” Mr Johnston said.

“My son Rob and my daughter Cath had major contributions in it.”

“We added to it steadily and when we were forced to shut down during Covid-19 we transformed from more of a rustic feel to a Home Beautiful style.”

As the accommodation offerings grew, so did the sophistication of the infrastructure, with arbours, bridges, and walkways to connect guests with their luggage via electric scooter.

There are 25 staff, wedding bookings locked in for the next two years and an ever-evolving menu of culinary delights inspired by Aldy’s love of quality food.

But Mr Johnston modestly denies any hand in repeat patronage, attributing his business success to the “magic” of the landscape.

“The feeling you get just being in this area, there is an energy – some people have told me it‘s called forest bathing and I think that’s pretty right,” he said.

“We don’t run this place like a corporate entity, and it gives back to us that we get to share in the joys of those who visit us.

“We love stories about how they came here on the way to meet their miracle grandchild or as the first holiday they’ve had in 25 years.”

“I will be very sad to leave the business, but Aldy won’t, she’s got a laundry list of things she wants to do that she’s put off for 50 years,”

RE/MAX Property Sales Nambour agent Nathan Beasley said the property had $20 million of existing infrastructure.

“It is an intensely beautiful place and I admit it’s difficult to put a price on,” Mr Beasley said.

“It is certainly no secret how special this property is, and it is not surprising we are fielding interest as far afield as the US, France and Asia, as well as Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and locally.”

“It is more than a heavenly place to live, it could also be an excellent investment with its huge growth potential and development approval for more accommodation.”

207 Narrows Road Montville “Secrets on the Lake” is for sale via expressions of interest for the 21-bedroom, 18-bathroom property.