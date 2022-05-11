Luxury accommodation in idyllic rural setting seeks new owners

For those looking to live in an idyllic rural setting with the ability to work from home, here is a unique opportunity.

Set on 13.6ha, ‘Lush Pastures’ is rural property in the picturesque Fleurieu Peninsula which includes modern eco accommodation designed by award-winning architect Max Pritchard.

The popular bed and breakfast business on 29 Coomooloo Rd in Bald Hills, which includes three lodges for guests, has been successfully run by entrepreneur couple Cheryl and Andy Lush for over a decade.

The couple, who are now in their 70s, are keen to retire and pass on the baton to new owners.

“We bought the place in 2009 and instantly fell in love with it for its unique views,” Mrs Lush said.

The landscape is stunning indeed and the guest lodges with butterfly-shaped roofs have been designed in such a way that there’s no missing the view at any time.

“The Fleurieu Peninsula is a popular tourist destination and we have run a successful business which is also part of the sale along with the property,” she said.

There’s a large commercial kitchen which has catered for many guests, weddings and other functions. The property even has a helicopter landing site close to the guest accommodation.

Apart from the lodges, a separate main building houses the owner’s residence.

Other features of the property include a walk-in outdoor cellar as well as rainwater storage of 75,000L (approx.), separate water supply for firefighting system, satellite NBN, 5kW solar system, shed/workshop and an office space.

Apart from adding new structures over the years, the owners have also planted over 100 fruit trees and lovingly tended to the flourishing vegetable gardens.

“It’s a wonderful lifestyle to enjoy and our time here has exceeded our expectations,” Mrs Lush said.

The property has been presented to market by Ross Coleman of Elders Real Estate and has a price guide of $2,150,000 – $2,350,000.