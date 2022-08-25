Luxury $250m Central Coast development Rumbalara Residences enjoys strong demand

A $250m planned luxury development on the Central Coast is set to begin construction next week, giving buyers the chance to enjoy resort-style living.

Known as ‘Rumbalara Residences’, the estate is situated high up in Gosford with views spanning over Brisbane Waters.

The development is being constructed by private investment group Alceon and builder Deicorp and will begin on August 29.

The development has received strong interest from downsizers originating from Sydney, despite dips in the property market elsewhere.

Prices for the apartments start at one bedroom for $580,000, two bedrooms for $780,000 and three bedrooms from $1.445m.

Alceon Development Director Todd Camping said the initial launch period saw over 1,300 inquiries in the first few weeks.

“188 units are spread out over four boutique buildings, ranging in size from 27 to 62 residences each. Buyers can choose tree houses or townhouses with state of the art finishes and luxury touches including fireplaces and Sub Zero Wolf appliances in the tree houses,” Mr Camping said.

“A figure eight pool takes place in the centre of more than 4,000 square metres of manicured resort-liked grounds while residents have access to a 1,000 sqm Club House featuring numerous amenities including an on site concierge, private cinema, dining room, gym, day spa, work from home hot desk and virtual golf simulator.

“The majority of interest is coming from Sydney at the moment – mainly from homeowners on the North Shore, Northern Beaches, Hills Shire, Inner West and Sutherland Shire looking to downsize.”

MORE:

Ultra-luxe Harbour home lists with $17m guide

New York-style loft a ‘reluctant sell’

Oxygen exec looks to double money after six years

A majority of the buyers are owner occupiers and they’re buying for the lifestyle opportunities.

The first stage of the construction will include the pool and the clubhouse, with the completion date in 2024.

“We’re finding that people are willing to pay a premium price and act with urgency due to the unique one-of-a-kind style and design of the project.”

“Unlike other developments which adopt a ‘one style fits all’ approach we redraw unit layouts to maximise the liveability for the buyer – making them almost like bespoke homes.”

MORE: Extroverted marvel ‘encourages opinion’

Sydney sets net zero targets and minimum energy standards