Long-time nudist resort hits the market for nearly $50m — sellers fear clothes-minded buyers

The naked beauty of this 112-acre property is in plain sight as soon as you walk onto the estate.

This Californian land has long been occupied by a historic nudist retreat, is now up for sale.

Since 1935, the Lupin Lodge Naturist Club has offered a sprawling, tree-filled oasis for those looking to experience life in their birthday suits, according to Realtor.

Now, though, its longtime proprietor Lori Stout, who has owned and operated the address since her husband died in 1978, is looking to pass it on to a new steward.

“It is a beloved haven for nudists in the Santa Cruz Mountains, and they have a really big following,” Joe Pollifrone of Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno-Willow Glen Office, told Realtor.

“It’s a beautiful site, and it’s serene and private.”

Listed as a 37-bedroom, 22-bathroom, 2235sq m compound, the unique opportunity is up for $49.6m (US$32.8m).

The site include 19 cabins, 16 yurts, several camping and RV sites, as well as a wide variety of outdoor features, including tennis, pickleball and volleyball courts, hiking trails, a pool with a viewing deck and various outdoor stages.

As well, there are two fire hydrants, a maintenance shop, a conference centre, a vineyard and winery, a wellness centre, equestrian facilities, a gym and a “tech campus.”

And there is even room for more to be added.

“It’s got this extensive user permit, which allows for the addition of an 18-room lodge and a conference centre and also eight more cabins, a gym or multipurpose building, a bathroom facility, another pool, and two spas,” Pollifrone said.

For those not interested in maintaining its use as a nudist resort, Pollifrone suggests re-imagining the space as a vineyard and winery or music venue-equipped lodge.

Although current members would love for the new buyer to keep it as it is, “there’s a very small chance of it, because [the asking price] is such a big number,” he explained.

“We are going to hit up a lot of these other nudist resorts, but I just I don’t think they’re going to have those kinds of funds.”

