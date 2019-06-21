Long lost commercial agency relaunches in Australia

Stanton Hillier Parker has relaunched in Australia after almost 20 years.

An international real estate firm with more than a century of history has reopened its doors in Australia.

Stanton Hillier Parker, which has its roots in Sydney in the late 1890s but exited Australia almost 20 years ago, is back, having opened a new headquarters in Sydney’s CBD.

The company, which was originally formed after a merger between UK firm Hillier Parker and Sydney’s Stanton & Sons Limited, is credited as having played major role in the development of the suburbs of Rosebery and Haberfield.

Stanton was also the founder of the Real Estate Auctioneers and Agents’ Association of New South Wales.

Reentering the commercial market, the agency says it will be targeting commercial sales and transactions, capital markets advice, leasing, asset management, residential project marketing and valuations to private, institutional and government clients.

Managing partner Eugene Evgenikos says it is exciting to be relaunching the brand locally.

“Our unique proposition in the market is the opportunity to grow through an equity partnership model – in the same way as Stanton Hillier Parker’s major global real estate agency business started,” he says.

“Leveraging our 123-year strong global property legacy, we’ll be creating truly invested partnerships that drive results and help our clients create a property legacy of their own.”

Along with the CBD office, the agency has opened a branch at Mascot and a valuation office at Parramatta, and says it is actively on the hunt for an office in Melbourne.