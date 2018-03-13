Local family offers piece of Gordonvale’s history

The shop and residence at 42 Riverstone Rd, Gordonvale.

The Trevor family has made the bittersweet decision to sell their slice of Gordonvale’s unique built environment history.

Ellen Trevor and husband Mark bought 42 Riverstone Rd, Gordonvale, in 1980, running the shop and living in the quarters out the back.

The North Queensland Equine Clinic currently rents the property, which since 1931 has housed general stores, a doctor’s surgery, a pizza parlour and real estate agent, at various times.

“I had my first baby there but by the time I was pregnant with the second, with the shop being 24/7, the four of us living out the back was all getting a bit much,” Mrs Trevor says.

“It is now the time to let somebody else manage it.

“It had always been a general store in the early days but they’re just not viable anymore.

“Apart from the clinic, which seems to be working quite well, the site would very much suit a local cafe because there is a little bit of lawn area out the side.

“It could also suit an accountant, a beautician or a tutoring service.

“It is pretty versatile. You could live out the back. It’ll be a bit sad to sell it but to be honest it will also be a little bit of relief.”

The Riverstone Rd property will go to auction on Saturday, March 17, at 11am and was last valued in 2016 for $96,000.

The renovated shop has main road frontage plus a one-bedroom unit and is currently leased on a month-to-month basis.

The front reception area has glass frontage and timber-look floors, and another large room has a two-way entry and hallway to the rear flat.

There are office, kitchen and dining areas, and a bathroom as well as an enclosed back veranda with laundry.

A garden shed could offer more infrastructure if required.

