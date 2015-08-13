Real commercial

Local bidder scoops buyers at Dairy Bell auction

News
Adrian Ballantyne | 13 AUGUST 2015

A former Dairy Bell Ice Cream factory in Sydney has sold at auction for $5.75 million.

The iconic two-storey building in Camperdown was tipped to attract bids starting at $5.5 million and drew intense interest from residential developers, with the site earmarked for potential conversion.

Sold by Savills to a local buyer, it features an internal floor area of 1262sqm on an 892sqm parcel of land, with street frontages on both Gibbens Lance and Australia Street.

Camperdown Dairy Bell building

The former Dairy Bell factory in Camperdown on Sydney’s city fringe is considered ripe for development

Savills agent Stuart Cox says the price reflects how competitive the market is for sites with residential development potential.

“Over the campaign we had strong interest from commercial and industrial owner occupiers, boarding house operators but mostly residential developers looking to convert the warehouse into boutique apartments or terraces,” Cox says.

“As demand for Sydney’s inner west continues to grow the area has become a playground for developers looking to invest.”

Dairy Bell factory

The factory’s in-house retail store closed its doors in March

The sale marks the end of another chapter for Dairy Bell, after the company’s founders and directors Andrew Razums and John Stanford in February announced they were shutting the business down after 42 years.

The shop at the Camperdown factory closed its doors in March, however some of the brand’s other stores won a reprieve in late February when fellow ice cream maker Bon Appetit Australia bought the company and five of its Melbourne shops.

Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.