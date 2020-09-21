Live your best Schitt’s Creek life with these hotels currently on the market

If you’re thinking of making a Schitt’s Creek change, as opposed to a tree change, these Australian regional hotels might offer the perfect chance to up stumps and make a new life for yourself, just like the fictional Rose family from the award-winning sitcom.

After this week’s Emmy Awards, lovers of the multi-award-winning comedy Schitt’s Creek may just be considering greener pastures, taking up the lifestyle of hotel owner Stevie Budd, played by Emily Hampshire, as she plays host to the eccentric-but-loveable Rose family.

The hilariously offbeat sitcom, based in the fictional town of Schitt’s Creek, USA, cleaned up at the 2020 Emmys, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, taking out seven gongs, including Best Comedy and the four top Best Actor categories.

The main characters, a now-penniless family of four, are forced to give up their old lives after being defrauded of their business and losing their massive fortune. They have no choice but to relocate to the town they once purchased as a joke and make a new life living out of a less-than-luxurious, highway-side motel.

If the storyline has planted a seed in your imagination, whether you’re more of a Stevie or David, Moira or Alexis, here are four hotels and motels perfect for making a dramatic Schitt’s Creek change in your life.

Roma, QLD

This motel in Roma, Queensland, is around 500km west of Brisbane, with a population of just under 7,000 and perfect for those, like Stevie with the Rosebud Motel, that have humble tastes.

The town is home to the Big Rig and Oil and Gas Museum, Romavilla Winery – the oldest in Queensland – and Roma Saleyards.

The 25-unit motel, although not currently operating, includes a reception and manager’s residence as well as a kitchen and restaurant with outdoor seating. There’s also an in-ground pool and BBQ area for guests to enjoy.

Those interested in finding out more info are encouraged to get in touch with the agent.

Grande Hotel Hepburn Springs, VIC

Even David Rose would approve of this stunning, recently-renovated hotel located in Victoria’s idyllic spa country.

Listed for $2.25m, the historic Grande Hotel dates back to the 1930s and is already a popular spot for weddings, corporate events and more.

With 11 rooms, spa features, lounge and bar area, 50-seat restaurant, sunroom and tea station, verandahs, courtyards and gardens, this is less Schitt’s Creek and more Upper Crust.

The views onto neighbouring Wombat Forest and the five-minute stroll to the famous Hepburn Springs Spahouse alone is sure to pique a lot of interest.

Islington Hotel Hobart, TAS

Another one for those with tastes akin to Moira and Johnny is the Islington Hotel, located on Davey Street in South Hobart.

This award-winning, 11-room hotel dates back to 1847 and takes in impressive views of Mt Wellington. There’s also a restaurant and bar area, event space and gardens for guests to enjoy.

Those interested in finding out more info are encouraged to get in touch with the agent.

Pumpkin Island Resort, The Keppels, QLD

Since we’re here, why not just go full Alexis Rose and head out to our own private island resort in sunny Queensland?

This six-hectare private island off the coast of Yeppoon on the Capricorn Coast in Central Queensland is about an hour from Brisbane by plane or a 20-minute boat ride from Rockhampton. It’s a quick helicopter ride, if that’s more your style.

The eco resort has five self-contained cottages, including two right on the beach, licensed bar and restaurant, a manager’s residence, helipad and moorings for two boats – perfect for when one of Alexis’ beaus wants to stay a night or two.

The price isn’t listed so you’ll need to get in touch with the agent to get more information.