Lilydale CFA headquarters in red hot sale

A red hot sale of a Country Fire Authority office in Lilydale has been sealed, with the building snapped up by a health organisation.

The CFA administrative building at 18-22 Lakeview Drive was purchased for $2.08 million by Eastern Access Community Health (EACH), which will use it as office space.

EACH is a heath care provider that works across disability, counselling and community mental health services.

The existing lease with the CFA, which provides an annual return of more than $140,000, expires in April 2019.

The CFA is believed to be moving its district 13 headquarters to Mooroolbark.

Ray White Commercial Nunawading director Brett Diston says the office fit-out and land size made it a popular property.

“It’s something they (EACH) have been looking for in the eastern region for a while and haven’t been able to find,” Diston says.

“Interest was strong throughout the campaign … three competitive final offers reflected what the site has to offer now, and its future potential.”

Development opportunities including residential, childcare, church or larger offices were all marketed as options during the campaign.

A private investor offloaded the asset which was built in 1990 and extended in 2004.

It features 14 offices in a 510sq m building, a large shed and 40 car spaces.

CoreLogic records show it last changed hands for $525,000 in 1999.

