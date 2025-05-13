Leonardo DiCaprio cops $4.6 million loss on struggling shoe brand

Leonardo DiCaprio is facing a titanic loss after sinking part of his £225 million ($A464 million) fortune into his struggling vegan shoe company.

According to The Sun, the 50-year-old’s British footwear brand, Loci, lost a staggering £3 million ($A4.6 million) last year.

The Oscar-winner has been keeping the business venture afloat thanks to his massive cash injection.

The company’s latest accounts reveal that it received a £5.17 million ($A10.6 million) share boost from investors such as “The Aviator” star.

It now has £2.1 million ($A$4.3 million) shareholders’ funds, nearly double the previous year of £1.2 million ($2.4 million).

Loci is worn by all the major A-listers. The stylish shoes are made from recycled bamboo, foam, rubber or “recycled ocean plastic”, but guarantee that all products are “100 per cent animal free”.

The trainers are a hit with big celebrity names such as Ben Affleck, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba, Eva Longoria and Princess Eugenie, who’ve been spotted wearing the designer footwear.

Co-founder Emmanuel Eribo said of Leo’s investment: “He’s an absolute star and sees the world the same way we see it.

“It’s been an absolute blessing having him on the team. You can’t ignore it’s a British brand and he’s betting on it.

“He didn’t need to do this — there’s definitely something in there that is tugging on him.

“If I could say things about Leo, I’d probably use two words: genuine and kind. You can care about the world and still want good things.”

Leo has long championed helping the climate and previously said meeting then US Vice President Al Gore to discuss global warming in 1998 led to him becoming an activist.

In the same year he created the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation – which supports over 35 conservation projects around the world.

Parts of this story first appeared in The Sun and was republished with permission.

