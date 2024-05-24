Leigh Creek Outback Resort listed for sale in heart of Flinders Ranges, SA

It’s one of the state’s most renowned holiday resorts, located in a former coal mining town, affectionately dubbed the outback Hollywood.

But after years of running the successful tourism enterprise, the owners of Leigh Creek Outback Resort are looking to pull up stumps, with the official for sale sign for the 4.81ha landholding going up earlier this month.

Encompassing six freehold titles, the property offers comfortable guest accommodation in the form of ensuite cabins, motel rooms, two bedroom units and powered sites, which are complimented by a restaurant with dining hall, basketball stadium, conference facilities, squash courts, bottle shop, and a 250 seat indoor cinema.

A local service station with a mechanic’s garage is also included in the sale.

Selling agent Paul Nyholt of HTL Property Sydney said the sale offered a major opportunity to grow both the hospitality and accommodation businesses, as well as to improve revenues through refurbishments and repositioning of the offering.

The combined businesses generated $2 million in gross profit in 2023, reflecting a healthy profit margin on the back of Covid.

“We’ve had 30 odd inquiries now and still have a week to go, so those results are really pleasing,” Mr Nyholt said.

“It’s been a real mixed bag, with interest coming from some of the bigger (investment) groups that are involved in the sector, so holiday parks and resorts and so forth, but we’ve also had inquiries from a lot of private investors and motel operators that are showing interest.

“We weren’t sure how much interest we were going to get because it is quite remote … but there really is a lot of potential here and someone with the right finances could take it to the next level.”

Mr Nyholt said the resort established itself as a key tourism asset following the closure of the town’s mining operations in 2015.

In 2020, it played host to visiting film crews involved in the production of Gold – famously starring Zac Efron, as well as Stateless and The Tourist.

The region was subsequently – albeit with tongue firmly in cheek – dubbed outback Hollywood.

“When the coal mine shut, it really was a struggle for a while as a lot of people left the area. Mr Nyholt said.

“The vendor ended up purchasing assets of the state government…and turned it into (the resort) it is today.

“He’s lived in the area since he was a young fellow and went to primary school there, so has been very much invested in the town.

“He’s been working hard at it for a long time and is ready to just put up his feet and enjoy life for a while, which is why he’s decided to sell and to give someone else a go.”

Expression of interest closes June 6 at 3.30pm.