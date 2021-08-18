Leading sandstone business hits market

IF you have walked around Mona and marvelled at the gorgeous sandstone, there is a good chance it was the Design in Stone team that crafted the rocks, big and small.

Much of the exterior work at the museum, the paving and retaining walls, were completed by the business.

Devine Property agent Bec Owens said some of the stone came from the Mona site, was transported to Buckland for processing, and then later Design in Stone installed it.

Set on a freehold land acreage in Buckland, on Tasmania’s East Coast, the business is one of Tasmania’s few sandstone processing and distribution businesses.

Mrs Owens said the business specialise in cutting and finishing stone for a range of customers including farm landscaping or building products.

She said the property offered a highway frontage position, a license for heavy industrial zoning plus a water right.

“It could be really well suited to an artisan, sculpture or tourist business, if the next owner wished to expand the business in that direction,” she said.

“The mid-century look with sandstone and timber has made a massive resurgence in the construction industry.

“You can see that theme has made a comeback in architecture.”

Design in Stone currently supplies stone for residential and commercial projects specialising in landscape architecture using large stone masses for dramatic effect.

Its product range includes dimension cut building stone, walling stone, paving and steps, crazy stone, capping and lintels, stone troughs, bird baths, sculptures and garden features.

No.2 Cruttenden Street is located between several quarry sites.

The business extracts stone under royalty from landowners and finishes the product for direct supply.

It is available to purchase “walk in walk out”, with a range of equipment and customer information available including the current owner being available for handover and training.

The freehold site fully fenced, has three-phase power and a 25 Megalitre water right.

Site facilities include storage sheds, a skillion roofed work area and a lined/insulated container suitable for a lunch room or office. It can be negotiated into the sale.

The 1.28ha No.2 Cruttenden St is listed at “Offers over $395,000”.