Last remaining storage unit for sale in new man cave project

The final remaining unit in a new man cave project at Southport is for sale.

And it’s not only men who are clamouring for the customisable storage units, but also female buyers snapping up she sheds as a self-contained space to work or play away from the distractions of home.

All but one of the ten units in the City Caves project by Coast-based Firestar Developments has sold or is under contract, with settlement expected by August.

Prices ranged from $305,000 to around $450,000 for the designer caves, which measure between 81 to 120sq m and have remote-controlled roller doors and an air-conditioned mezzanine level with a kitchenette.

The last remaining cave in the security gated complex at 29-31 Margaret St is priced for sale at $340,000 for an 81sq m space.

Marketing agent Daniel Coburn, of Colliers, said the units appealed to buyers seeking storage for classic cars or motorbikes, boats and jet skis or caravans, but were also ideal as a base for a small online business.

Buyers were free to personalise the strata-titled units within council guidelines, for example by adding a gym or bar and lounge area to entertain friends.

“I actually had a lady who has bought two of the units. They are all fitted out with a mezzanine and she was going to use that as her office to be able to separate her work from home,” Mr Coburn said.

“I’m sure once people move in they will have their own grand plans.”

Solid interest from interstate buyers had also been received.

“They’ve been very popular for a couple of reasons. One is that the price point is very attractive — you’d struggle to buy even a residential property for that price.

“But also, a lot of people might be moving from a larger property into an apartment and have insufficient storage space, so this sort of becomes an extention of the house in a way,” he said.

A number of other man cave projects are in line for the Coast as demand continues to gain strength.

The Vault at Arundel has just launched to market, with construction expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2022. Three of the 16 available units ranging from 95 to 180sq m have already been sold via Colliers, with prices starting from $329,000.

Each of the units in this secure gated complex at 10 Logistics Pl comes with two covered car parking spaces.

The project, by local developer Clarke’s Design and Construct, is marketed as “state-of-the-art mini warehouses perfect for a wide range of users, from small businesses needing storage facilities, men wanting to store their toys, right through to creatives looking for a fresh new studio space”.