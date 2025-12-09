Last minute holiday bookings expected amid SA’s algae crisis

Holiday-makers are waiting until the eleventh hour to book accommodation along SA’s coast as the algal bloom continues to impact many beaches.

Industry leaders say short-term rental bookings are down for the upcoming summer months, with many people still nervous about the natural disaster that’s plagued the coastline for months.

However, they were confident bookings would pick up in coming weeks.

Harris Real Estate director Mark Forde anticipated a repeat of the October long weekend when people waited until the “last minute” to book so they could assess the most recent algae information.

“We’re anticipating we’ll probably get a whole lot of last minute holiday bookings for the Christmas holiday period,” he said.

“January bookings are still down a little bit.

“I think when we get some nice weather … people will think, ‘we should make a booking and get down there’.”

Belle Property Escapes principal David Ferrari said they managed about 70 short-term holiday rental properties between Brighton and Henley Beach, most of which were around Glenelg.

While they weren’t noticing a significant drop, he said people were leaving it longer to book.

“People are booking later these days than they generally did 12 to 18 months ago but Christmas and New Year and the Australia Day long weekend, they’re quite heavily booked,” he said.

“Those key dates are taken but we are finding there are more later bookings.

“We’re coming into the high season in the peak time of the year, but it actually has been quite a busy past six months as well.”

The algal bloom was initially identified in mid-March on the Fleurieu Peninsula, with reports of eye irritations and respiratory symptoms among a large group of surfers.

The situation worsened over the following months as it spread through SA waters, including around Kangaroo Island, the Coorong and Yorke Peninsula, as well as metro beaches and even West Lakes and the Port River.

Thousands of dead sea creatures have washed up on beaches, including sharks, while reefs have been left lifeless.

The situation is improving along the coastline but the environment is far from recovering.

The state and federal government recently revealed its $102.5m Algal Bloom Sumer Plan to protect SA coastal businesses, communities and the environment.

