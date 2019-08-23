Last drinks for this well-known Collingwood pub?

The Baden Powell Hotel is packing up stumps.

Last drinks have been called at Collingwood pub the Baden Powell Hotel.

The hotel and bar just minutes from the MCG at 61-65 Victoria Pde is seeking expressions of interest in the range of $5-$5.5 million.

Selling in that range would achieve the suburb’s second biggest sale for the year, short of the $6.85 million paid for 47 Easey St, community radio station PBS’ longtime base, in July.

Named after British army officer and founder of the Boy Scouts and Girl Guides Robert Baden-Powell, the double-story building features a downstairs pub and upstairs accommodation.

The Baden Powell has served drinks under that name since 1900, according to the Collingwood Historical Society.

Allard Shelton agent Joseph Walton says the “unique” offering, zoned commercial one and being sold with vacant possession, has potential with three different “buyer profiles”.

“We’re getting a really broad range of interested parties, from owner-occupiers, investors and developers,” he says.

“We’re seeing a bit of development potential, especially given what’s happening in and around the border area.”

The property neighbours Tim Gurner’s controversial $280 million Victoria & Vine development site.