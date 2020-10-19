Real commercial

Larry Emdur to turn container home into tourism accommodation

News
Jonathan Chancellor | 19 OCTOBER 2020
Larry Emdur buys Sky Ridge at Kangaroo Valley.
Popular Channel 7 Morning Show co-host Larry Emdur and wife Sylvie have snapped up another weekender.

This time it’s away from the water, with the ­Emdurs opting for the rolling hills of Kangaroo Valley.

Sky Ridge, the luxury offering designed by architect ­Alexander Michael in 2018, will become tourism accommodation following their $2.15 million acquisition.

Larry and Sylvie Emdur expanded their property portfolio with a Kangaroo Valley home. Picture: Don Arnold/Getty Images

The south coast destination has seen a spike in big-name buyers in ­recent months, including ­musician Tim Minchin and wife Sarah, who paid $1.08 million for a house on nearly 5ha of bushland with a creek. film producer and ­director George Miller bought the 37ha Willabrook for $4.35 million in July.

Larry, with wife Sylvie and their estate agent son Jye, have big plans for the 4ha property, nicknamed the Black Barn.

The off-grid, solar-powered, eco-friendly home was constructed from steel, glass and polished concrete floors to give it an industrial feel.

Sky Ridge at Kangaroo Valley will be turned into a tourism property.

The home has plenty of views.

The property has solar panels with a battery bank and rainwater harvesting. It features two towering floor-to-ceiling fireplaces in the open-plan living area.

The four bedroom pods are accessed on the second level of the property, each with their own ensuite.

The Emdurs are already planning a sunrise yoga deck and water tank swimming pool.

Sky Ridge has a distinctly industrial feel.

Di Jones Southern Highlands agent Michael Cawthorn secured the sale after giving a guide of $2.25 million.

The Emdurs have been spending time away from Sydney in recent months at their Berowra weekender, which they acquired over summer last year. They’ve been renovating the home, which is only accessibly by boat.

The home is nicknamed The Black Barn.

Their Sydney base is now in The Rocks, after Emdur sold the family home at Dover Heights for a record $11.5 million in 2017 to celebrity acc­ountant Anthony Bell.

They retain a bolthole on Bondi’s Ben Buckler peninsula, but Jye, who works at The Agency, has been recently seeking buyers for his father’s small investment apartments around Bondi.

Michael purchased the ­secluded 3.95ha vacant block on Mount Scanzi Rd in 2016 for $185,000.

This article from he Daily Telegraph originally appeared as “The Morning Show’s Larry Emdur and wife Sylvie buy epic Kangaroo Valley container weekender”.

