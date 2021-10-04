Landmark Byron Bay property ‘Temple Byron’ hits the market

A BYRON Bay healing retreat with a $10 million auction price guide has generated international interest from as far afield as Dubai.

Temple Byron, which draws comparisons to a magical scene from a fairytale movie with thousands of crystals throughout the estate, is on the market for the first time in more than 15 years.

CoreLogic records reveal the vendor paid $1.32 million in 2006 for the sprawling 1.17ha property at 46 Melaleuca Drive.

Kollosche Broadbeach agents Kim Jones and Karin Heller are marketing the landmark estate and say it is a “once-in-a-lifetime” offering.

“I’ve never marketed anything so unique and so spiritual before,” Ms Jones said.

“You walk in and it’s just beautiful and it really feels so peaceful.”

According to its website, Temple Byron provides a “a sacred space for spiritual practices as well as seminars and workshops designed to promote self-discovery and personal transformation”.

It hosts a variety of classes from yoga and meditation to Pilates and tai chi.

There are five separate buildings including a hall that opens to a large covered deck area with kitchen facilities, an imported 10m Mongolian yurt, barn-style shed, main five-bedroom residence and several car parks.

Ms Jones said since the property launched to the market earlier this week, she had been inundated with interest.

“We’re getting interest all the way from Dubai, Melbourne, Sydney and from a lot of locals,” she said.

“Someone could come in straight away and work and take bookings. It really could be fully functional straight away.”

“There’s so many things you could do with it.”

She said the vendor wanted to retire and so was motivated to sell.

“He has put so much effort into this place down to every plant and every crystal,” she said.

“It’s a very healing place.”

The property is going under the hammer on October 19.

While it is illegal to indicate a price pre auction in Queensland, auction price guides are allowed in NSW.