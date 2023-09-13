Land in Sydney’s southwest corridor hits market with approval for more than 100 homes

A parcel of land with the green light for a thriving residential community in Sydney’s southwest growth corridor is up for sale.

The 4.56 hectare site, at 1382-1402 Camden Valley Way in Leppington, comes to the market with approval for a new estate with more than 100 homes.

The landholding, known as Leppington Estate, has price expectations over $20m.

The site has DA approval to be transformed into a residential subdivision across three stages along with additional land for further development plans to build over 50 residential units.

Agent Colliers say the site is in the “heart of the Sydney South West Growth Centre” in the East Leppington Precinct.

The site has access to town water and sewer services, while there is a direct link from an existing traffic intersection to Camden Valley Way.

The Colliers team of Nick Estephen, Thomas Mosca, Frank Oliveri and Joe Sacco have the exclusive listing.

“A well designed three stage development on 4.56 hectares in Leppington Estate will create 100-plus diverse residential units appealing to various buyers,” Mr Estephen said.

“Located in Sydney’s South West Growth Centre, it’s surrounded by dynamic residential and

commercial developments that give it the key foundations of being a trophy project opportunity,” Mr Mosca added.

Mr Oliveri said residents were well placed to access all amenities, including local schools, universities and the new Willowdale Shopping Centre which includes a dental surgery, pharmacy and family health medical centre.

“Adjoining a future neighbourhood centre which may allow 4800sq m of commercial space, the site is surrounded by future infrastructure that will provide long term benefits to the growing community,” Mr Sacco said.

The site is mainly zoned R3 medium density residential to allow for 25 dwellings per hectare.

Based on data from the NSW Department of Planning and Environment, the population of East Leppington is expected to increase by more than 152,250 people between 2016 and 2031.

Leppington Estate is being offered for sale by way of Expression of Interest, closing on October 12.