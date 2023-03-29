Kilsyth: V8 Supercar identity Phil Munday lists ‘ultimate man cave’ where he brewed beer and stored his car collection

Australian V8 Supercar identity Phil Munday has listed “the ultimate man cave” in Kilsyth containing more than $700,000 worth of brewing equipment.

Munday previously owned the 23Red Racing motorsport team which signed two-time Bathurst 1000 winner Will Davison as its inaugural driver in 2018.

Also a well-known businessman, Munday formerly operated panelbeating stores across Australia and New Zealand and brewing company Public Brewing Co.

Jones Real Estate managing director Paul Jones said this was why Munday had the brewing equipment installed at building 1 and 2,428 Mount Dandenong Rd.

Mr Jones said Munday had used the warehouses for a variety of family businesses he has run since 2011.

At one stage, Munday stored his classic and luxury sports car collection on-site.

Located in a business park, the set-up includes two office warehouses, a shower, bathrooms, 13 car parks and 94 solar batteries located in a 6.1m container.

For buyers wanting to impress their friends, there’s a custom-built bar with plumbed-in beer taps, a gas cooktop, commercial grade refrigeration facilities and a cool room.

Small to medium business have shown interest in the warehouses, and a group of businesspeople flew in from Vietnam to look at the property.

“Purchasers can buy the brewery equipment as part of the sale, and as such, many people have commented on the property’s incredible man cave potential,” Mr Jones said.

“Those who are looking include breweries and hospitality-based businesses, we have also had interest from people wanting to buy industrial-based properties.”

The warehouses are for sale with a $2.3m-$2.53m asking range. Expressions of interest will close at 12pm on March 30.

