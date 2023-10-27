Kerry Stokes’s Seven to make switch to new Docklands digs

Billionaire Kerry Stokes’s Seven Network is poised to shift its Melbourne offices out of a building on the Harbour Esplanade in the Docklands to a new skyscraper being developed by Lendlease.

The mooted shift is a win for the under-pressure developer, which is due to open the tower in the Melbourne Quarter precinct next year.

The overall precinct consists of three next-generation office towers, two apartment towers and retail ­facilities, with the television station to move into the flagship tower.

Once complete, the overall precinct will comprise 152,000sq m of commercial space, including 5000sq m retail space.

The move would see the Seven Network move out of its building at 160 Harbour Esplanade, which is owned by Development Victoria, and permit the state agency to work up long-term strategies to revitalise the Docklands Stadium and waterfront.

The shift to the planned Melbourne Quarter Tower adds to the roster of tenants that Lendlease has already drawn to the project.

In 2021, private health insurer Medibank was unveiled as the anchor tenant of the premium-grade tower, designed by architects Woods Bagot. The 34-level building will become Medibank’s new national headquarters.

The tower, set for completion next year, has large floorplates and includes a wellness hub with childcare and allied health services.

The tower sports top sustainability outcomes in energy and water consumption, waste management and indoor environment quality.

The complex was pre-sold to South Korea’s NPS for $1bn in 2021 as part of the Asian group’s build-to-core investment strategy to acquire premium quality commercial assets.

The Victorian government has identified Harbour Esplanade as a key element of developing the Docklands, as it is the main civic focus for visitors and locals and is also a major post-industrial waterfront destination.

The precinct is controlled or owned between Development Victoria and the City of Melbourne. The state agency this year invited the community to share its vision for Central Pier and the adjacent waterfront as part of plans to revitalise the area, and it plans to remove the shuttered pier.

The parties declined to comment.