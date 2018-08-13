Kendall Furniture calls time on iconic Oakleigh site

The Kendall furniture store will be no more, after more than 50 years in Oakleigh.

If you’re a regular user of Melbourne’s Dandenong Rd, you’ll no doubt recognise this longstanding furniture outlet.

Indeed, you’ve probably spent hours waiting at the traffic lights right alongside it.

Locals know the Kendall store well – it’s occupied the same site at the corner of Dandenong Rd and Warrigal Rd for more than 50 years, but with the owners closing the business down, its days as a retail destination could be over.

The well-known property spans almost 1300sqm, including a 966sqm showroom warehouse, and Crabtrees agents Rodney King and Chris McKenzie are touting it for its development potential.

The site, which has Commercial 1 zoning and lies just a few hundred metres from Chadstone Shopping Centre, has the potential to become a mixed-use development, subject to council approval.

It is the first time the property will be sold in more than 20 years, and its 25.7-metre street frontage has a reported 80,000 cars pass it each day.

Kendall isn’t the first renowned furniture retailer to call time on their property this year.

It was revealed in June that Melbourne icon Franco Cozzo had pocketed $6 million from the sale of his Footscray store, after occupying the Hopkins St site for more than 50 years.

The Kendall store will be auctioned on-site at 1pm on Friday, September 7.