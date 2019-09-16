Kaufland starts work on first South Australian store

An artist’s image of Kaufland’s store at Prospect in Australia.

Kaufland has turned the sod on its first store in South Australia, with plans in the pipeline for another two.

The German supermarket giant has started construction on the store at Prospect, north of the Adelaide CBD, with the site to be the company’s second Australian test store, after construction also began on an outlet at Dandenong in Victoria earlier this month.

But the chain’s expansion won’t stop there.

It has also received approval for its Le Cornu site in Forestville, and has also submitted plans for another store at Paradise in the city’s north-east.

According to Inside Retail, the retailer is spending $24 million on the Prospect store, which will one day be home to 100 jobs.

Kaufland Australia managing director Julia Kern says South Australia is a key part of Kaufland’s plans.

“To be building one of our first stores in Australia, here in Prospect, reflects our passion and desire to grow with this incredible state,” Kern says.

She says local South Australian produce will form a key part of the supermarket’s product lines.

“South Australia is home to amazing produce, and we are looking forward to showcasing some of the world-class produce as a part of our range. So far, we have had great conversations with local suppliers, and we look forward to continuing to partner with local businesses wherever possible.”