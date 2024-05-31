Kangaroo Island’s iconic Dudley Wines listed for sale

From breathtaking cliff top views to a golf driving range and an award-winning cellar door, Kangaroo Island’s Dudley Wines has captured the imagination of visitors for nearly two decade.

It’s now also capturing the attention of buyers, with the iconic tourism venture at 1153 Cape Willoughby Rd, Cuttlefish Bay, listed for sale with a price guide of over $6m.

Established in 1994 by Jeff and Val Howard, along with two friends, the quartet initially planted vines as an experiment, producing their first commercial vintage three years later.

As wine production increased, the decision was made to establish a cellar door with cliff

top views on the Howard’s 62.64ha estate, which also doubles as a beef cattle farm.

Today, Dudley Wines is a thriving family business that includes a well-loved restaurant, a 150-seater event space and wine bar, a clifftop golf driving range and a four-bedroom home, all of which is included in the sale.

Selling agent Sam Hayes of Toop and Toop Rural said the property offered scope to capitalise on KI’s growing tourism appeal.

“Kangaroo Island finished second in the Lonely Planet’s must-see international destinations this year, so an opportunity like this attracts attention from all over the world,” he said.

“We’ve already been contacted by locals, a fair few people from SA but also from interstate and overseas.

“With The Cliffs (golf course) development underway, there is some concern that there might not be enough accommodation once that kicks off, so people are exploring whether Dudley Wines could perhaps be more than a restaurant and event space. Maybe there is room for accommodation, too.”

Mr Hayes said the sale also included the option for a supply agreement from the Howard’s family vineyard, to continue producing locally made wines.

“The Howards primary business, really, is farming but have their own little vineyard on their property from which they’ve produced their wine from,” he said.

“They are happy to enter into a supply agreement and continue making wine for the future owners, as the brand is very well established and liked, so really, someone has to just come in and run it.

“Personally I think it will most likely sell to a hotelier … as those are the buyers showing the most interest and it is such a special spot.”